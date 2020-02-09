Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HAWAII Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Raimo 35 1-8 5-8 4-7 5 4 7
Carper 27 6-8 8-10 7-11 2 4 20
Buggs 44 8-17 2-2 4-11 3 2 19
Stansberry 41 2-10 0-0 0-3 1 3 5
Webster 41 4-14 0-0 1-7 1 4 11
Hemsley 24 2-5 4-5 0-3 1 0 8
Hulland 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Colina 3 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Nedd 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 25-67 19-25 17-44 13 18 75

Percentages: FG .373, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Webster 3-8, Hulland 1-3, Buggs 1-5, Stansberry 1-6, Hemsley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carper 2, Stansberry).

Turnovers: 15 (Buggs 3, Hemsley 3, Hulland 2, Raimo 2, Stansberry 2, Webster 2, Carper).

Steals: 5 (Webster 2, Buggs, Raimo, Stansberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crowe 22 2-4 1-2 0-2 0 2 6
Jaakkola 27 4-8 4-4 5-6 1 4 12
Ballard 36 5-12 3-5 1-6 2 2 15
K.Smith 21 2-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 5
J.Smith 36 5-12 4-5 2-7 2 4 14
Harwell 25 2-3 0-0 0-5 1 3 4
Rogers 23 4-8 2-3 0-1 1 2 12
Alexander 14 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 4
Koroma 10 3-6 1-1 0-0 0 2 7
Colvin 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Taylor 4 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 225 29-65 15-20 9-31 8 24 79

Percentages: FG .446, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Rogers 2-2, Ballard 2-5, K.Smith 1-1, Crowe 1-2, J.Smith 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Taylor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jaakkola 3, Ballard, Rogers).

Turnovers: 12 (Crowe 3, J.Smith 3, Ballard 2, K.Smith 2, Koroma, Rogers).

Steals: 9 (Harwell 3, Alexander 2, Crowe 2, K.Smith 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hawaii 39 30 6 75
Cal Poly 32 37 10 79

A_2,235 (3,032).