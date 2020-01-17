AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 14 32.9 140-303 .462 36-99 65-71 .915 381 27.2
Dinwiddie 40 31.1 294-694 .424 75-255 220-284 .775 883 22.1
LeVert 15 27.8 88-215 .409 23-62 32-52 .615 231 15.4
Harris 40 31.7 209-454 .460 99-240 44-59 .746 561 14.0
Prince 40 30.4 179-470 .381 98-273 34-44 .773 490 12.3
Allen 40 26.6 180-274 .657 0-3 102-161 .634 462 11.6
Temple 36 29.2 131-356 .368 75-234 41-54 .759 378 10.5
Jordan 37 21.0 120-183 .656 0-0 55-81 .679 295 8.0
Chandler 13 20.0 31-72 .431 10-39 9-10 .900 81 6.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 18 17.1 29-75 .387 12-37 14-19 .737 84 4.7
Pinson 24 13.3 42-142 .296 14-71 15-16 .938 113 4.7
Musa 28 12.8 43-120 .358 13-57 29-37 .784 128 4.6
Kurucs 25 12.9 40-84 .476 15-33 10-18 .556 105 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Claxton 10 12.0 11-22 .500 0-5 5-12 .417 27 2.7
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 40 243.1 1597-3612 .442 490-1476 698-954 .732 4382 109.6
OPPONENTS 40 243.1 1632-3742 .436 482-1383 708-916 .773 4454 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 15 59 74 5.3 97 6.9 35 0 17 31 8
Dinwiddie 16 111 127 3.2 258 6.5 126 0 29 115 14
LeVert 15 46 61 4.1 51 3.4 27 0 10 45 2
Harris 37 131 168 4.2 85 2.1 95 0 27 56 12
Prince 33 232 265 6.6 82 2.1 100 1 37 83 17
Allen 126 262 388 9.7 49 1.2 99 0 28 46 51
Temple 21 102 123 3.4 94 2.6 64 0 31 47 17
Jordan 87 273 360 9.7 73 2.0 73 0 15 48 35
Chandler 3 57 60 4.6 16 1.2 26 0 7 14 5
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 33 42 2.3 12 .7 35 0 9 16 1
Pinson 9 36 45 1.9 46 1.9 31 0 11 31 2
Musa 13 45 58 2.1 28 1.0 20 0 10 26 1
Kurucs 14 51 65 2.6 22 .9 46 0 10 24 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Claxton 8 14 22 2.2 11 1.1 10 0 1 6 5
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 425 1520 1945 48.6 945 23.6 843 1 265 635 187
OPPONENTS 441 1429 1870 46.8 856 21.4 844 1 318 527 222