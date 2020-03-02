Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE (18-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Guy 28 3-7 1-4 2-6 2 3 7
Soule 39 8-14 10-16 6-8 1 1 26
Dickens 32 4-9 1-2 1-6 9 4 12
Garraud 30 3-10 2-2 0-3 5 4 11
Ortlepp 37 6-12 2-2 4-6 5 2 18
Pineau 13 2-4 0-0 2-4 1 1 4
Batts 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Swartz 18 3-5 2-2 0-0 0 2 10
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-63 18-28 16-37 23 17 88

Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .48 (Ortlepp 4-9, Dickens 3-6, Garraud 3-8, Swartz 2-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Soule 2, Guy 1, Pineau 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Soule 3, Dickens 3, Ortlepp 2, Team 2, Garraud 1, Pineau 1)

Steals: 6 (Dickens 2, Garraud 2, Ortlepp 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE (15-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Strautmane 28 3-7 0-0 1-3 2 3 7
Finklea-Guity 18 3-4 2-2 1-1 1 3 8
Cooper 38 6-14 2-2 1-5 2 2 18
Engstler 32 3-9 0-0 2-12 5 3 8
Lewis 40 7-17 4-7 3-4 8 4 18
Djaldi-Tabdi 15 6-8 1-2 2-3 2 5 13
Fisher 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Alexander 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Colome 9 0-0 1-2 0-3 1 1 1
Washington 14 1-4 0-1 1-1 0 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-65 10-16 15-37 21 21 81

Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .36 (Cooper 4-9, Engstler 2-4, Alexander 2-2, Strautmane 1-4, Lewis 0-4, Washington 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Engstler 2, Strautmane 1, Cooper 1, Djaldi-Tabdi 1, Fisher 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3, Engstler 2, Lewis 2, Colome 2, Cooper 1, Washington 1, Team 1)

Steals: 1 (Engstler 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

Boston College 29 16 19 24 88
Syracuse 26 19 19 17 81

A_3,410

Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Edward Sidles, Kathleen Lynch