AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 49 33.9 392-893 .439 126-333 172-209 .823 1082 22.1
Walker 45 31.9 327-756 .433 152-392 176-203 .867 982 21.8
Brown 44 33.6 328-662 .495 91-239 142-191 .743 889 20.2
Hayward 36 32.8 243-473 .514 57-145 75-86 .872 618 17.2
Smart 42 31.2 171-452 .378 93-264 73-87 .839 508 12.1
Kanter 41 18.6 161-274 .588 1-7 54-78 .692 377 9.2
Theis 47 22.9 157-287 .547 20-65 54-76 .711 388 8.3
Wanamaker 52 18.7 115-267 .431 28-76 84-92 .913 342 6.6
G.Williams 51 15.6 71-164 .433 20-70 35-49 .714 197 3.9
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Waters 9 8.1 10-28 .357 2-15 6-6 1.000 28 3.1
Edwards 32 9.3 33-103 .320 19-62 11-13 .846 96 3.0
Green 41 9.1 48-94 .511 6-23 23-36 .639 125 3.0
Langford 18 10.2 19-39 .487 4-15 12-16 .750 54 3.0
Ojeleye 50 14.9 51-129 .395 28-80 22-25 .880 152 3.0
Poirier 18 6.0 14-30 .467 1-2 6-7 .857 35 1.9
TEAM 53 240.5 2182-4712 .463 648-1788 954-1191 .801 5966 112.6
OPPONENTS 53 240.5 2014-4556 .442 614-1788 961-1266 .759 5603 105.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 51 287 338 6.9 145 3.0 102 0 68 105 43
Walker 31 149 180 4.0 223 5.0 73 1 45 96 25
Brown 47 234 281 6.4 97 2.2 130 0 49 106 12
Hayward 38 198 236 6.6 147 4.1 64 0 26 64 16
Smart 30 120 150 3.6 200 4.8 106 1 66 67 21
Kanter 121 216 337 8.2 41 1.0 75 0 17 43 34
Theis 99 195 294 6.3 77 1.6 158 0 31 37 63
Wanamaker 13 91 104 2.0 139 2.7 94 0 38 57 11
G.Williams 51 86 137 2.7 54 1.1 119 0 21 42 28
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 7 7 .8 10 1.1 10 0 5 8 2
Edwards 5 36 41 1.3 22 .7 27 0 10 15 3
Green 16 53 69 1.7 21 .5 36 0 22 16 5
Langford 6 12 18 1.0 3 .2 17 0 5 5 6
Ojeleye 20 75 95 1.9 27 .5 56 0 18 10 4
Poirier 9 24 33 1.8 7 .4 22 0 2 6 6
TEAM 560 1858 2418 45.6 1234 23.3 1127 2 440 731 302
OPPONENTS 528 1792 2320 43.8 1193 22.5 1081 0 367 817 287