Boston 109, Orlando 98
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayward
|37:13
|8-18
|3-3
|1-14
|5
|1
|22
|Williams
|23:28
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|3
|9
|Theis
|32:22
|7-12
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|4
|16
|Smart
|31:47
|3-11
|0-0
|1-7
|6
|3
|7
|Walker
|36:16
|12-23
|7-7
|0-2
|6
|2
|37
|Green
|28:22
|3-6
|1-4
|3-6
|1
|2
|7
|Ojeleye
|23:52
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Wanamaker
|16:11
|3-6
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Poirier
|10:27
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-86
|15-18
|9-44
|27
|20
|109
Percentages: FG .465, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Walker 6-12, Williams 3-4, Hayward 3-7, Ojeleye 1-3, Smart 1-4, Theis 0-1, Green 0-2, Wanamaker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 2, Poirier, Smart, Theis, Walker, Wanamaker).
Turnovers: 13 (Hayward 5, Theis 2, Walker 2, Williams 2, Smart, Wanamaker).
Steals: 10 (Walker 4, Green 3, Hayward, Smart, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|23:17
|2-7
|2-4
|6-9
|3
|0
|6
|Gordon
|38:22
|4-11
|4-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|12
|Vucevic
|34:30
|6-18
|3-3
|1-12
|4
|3
|17
|Fournier
|35:47
|11-19
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|30
|Fultz
|34:22
|3-10
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|2
|6
|Ross
|31:33
|3-14
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|8
|Iwundu
|15:00
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Carter-Williams
|13:37
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Bamba
|13:29
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|36-90
|14-19
|13-46
|18
|14
|98
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Fournier 5-10, Iwundu 2-2, Vucevic 2-7, Ross 2-11, Bamba 1-2, Fultz 0-1, Gordon 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fultz).
Turnovers: 14 (Fultz 3, Gordon 3, Vucevic 3, Carter-Williams 2, Birch, Fournier, Ross).
Steals: 5 (Carter-Williams, Fournier, Fultz, Ross, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None
|Boston
|24
|29
|29
|27
|—
|109
|Orlando
|30
|27
|20
|21
|—
|98
A_18,846 (18,846).