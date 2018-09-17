G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Minnesota 3 115 64 4 553 3 97.70
Indiana 3 81 43 2 406 3 102.47
Michigan 3 90 47 3 464 4 103.53
Ohio St. 3 94 49 4 569 3 105.00
Iowa 3 95 55 2 501 3 108.40
Penn St. 3 97 56 2 527 3 109.45
Wisconsin 3 77 44 3 435 3 109.66
Michigan St. 2 92 59 3 699 1 125.02
Maryland 3 94 54 4 670 6 129.87
Nebraska 2 71 47 1 461 3 131.86
Illinois 3 123 77 6 976 6 135.60
Purdue 3 114 71 2 957 4 140.87
Northwestern 3 98 65 3 751 6 144.78
Rutgers 3 83 55 1 598 6 148.23

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Penn St. 3 5 177 35.40
Michigan 3 5 156 31.20
Iowa 3 1 27 27.00
Maryland 3 9 218 24.22
Ohio St. 3 5 120 24.00
Michigan St. 2 4 89 22.25
Minnesota 3 5 109 21.80
Northwestern 3 8 170 21.25
Purdue 3 10 207 20.70
Wisconsin 3 8 161 20.13
Nebraska 2 6 115 19.17
Rutgers 3 6 109 18.17
Indiana 3 6 109 18.17
Illinois 3 6 72 12.00

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Minnesota 3 4 154 38.50
Penn St. 3 8 160 20.00
Indiana 3 8 111 13.88
Maryland 3 4 50 12.50
Illinois 3 5 51 10.20
Ohio St. 3 9 66 7.33
Michigan 3 6 36 6.00
Wisconsin 3 2 11 5.50
Iowa 3 8 41 5.13
Northwestern 3 7 16 2.29
Purdue 3 3 2 .67
Michigan St. 2 0 0 .00
Nebraska 2 3 -2 -0.67
Rutgers 3 2 -3 -1.50

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Purdue 3 2 10 42.20
Ohio St. 3 0 11 42.09
Wisconsin 3 6 9 42.00
Illinois 3 42 20 41.30
Michigan 3 35 8 40.75
Minnesota 3 13 17 40.06
Michigan St. 2 25 8 40.00
Penn St. 3 6 12 39.92
Rutgers 3 41 19 38.79
Iowa 3 15 12 38.67
Northwestern 3 0 15 37.27
Indiana 3 0 12 36.17
Maryland 3 58 19 35.47
Nebraska 2 75 8 32.63

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Iowa 3 177 627 209.0
Minnesota 3 190 769 256.3
Wisconsin 3 169 827 275.7
Michigan 3 208 829 276.3
Indiana 3 198 968 322.7
Penn St. 3 223 972 324.0
Nebraska 2 140 648 324.0
Maryland 3 210 992 330.7
Ohio St. 3 200 1,037 345.7
Northwestern 3 198 1,140 380.0
Michigan St. 2 146 768 384.0
Rutgers 3 202 1,292 430.7
Purdue 3 233 1,425 475.0
Illinois 3 231 1,440 480.0

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Ohio St. 3 3 169 56.3
Penn St. 3 1 159 53.0
Michigan 3 2 111 37.0
Wisconsin 3 3 100 33.3
Indiana 3 2 96 32.0
Minnesota 3 5 95 31.7
Maryland 3 3 93 31.0
Iowa 3 4 84 28.0
Illinois 3 7 84 28.0
Purdue 3 7 83 27.7
Michigan St. 2 5 51 25.5
Northwestern 3 1 72 24.0
Nebraska 2 2 47 23.5
Rutgers 3 1 52 17.3

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Iowa 3 0 24 8.0
Minnesota 3 0 27 9.0
Wisconsin 3 0 41 13.7
Michigan 3 0 47 15.7
Penn St. 3 0 54 18.0
Indiana 3 0 54 18.0
Ohio St. 3 0 62 20.7
Illinois 3 0 63 21.0
Michigan St. 2 0 47 23.5
Maryland 3 1 78 26.0
Nebraska 2 0 57 28.5
Northwestern 3 0 87 29.0
Purdue 3 0 91 30.3
Rutgers 3 0 114 38.0

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 3 240 1,826 608.7
Purdue 3 208 1,562 520.7
Penn St. 3 213 1,467 489.0
Wisconsin 3 213 1,453 484.3
Nebraska 2 158 929 464.5
Indiana 3 224 1,309 436.3
Northwestern 3 261 1,273 424.3
Michigan St. 2 141 829 414.5
Illinois 3 222 1,225 408.3
Michigan 3 181 1,192 397.3
Iowa 3 218 1,168 389.3
Maryland 3 201 1,167 389.0
Minnesota 3 222 1,124 374.7
Rutgers 3 201 831 277.0

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 3 141 855 9 285.0
Ohio St. 3 135 782 8 260.7
Nebraska 2 102 516 3 258.0
Illinois 3 144 729 6 243.0
Maryland 3 130 719 7 239.7
Penn St. 3 122 713 14 237.7
Indiana 3 133 705 5 235.0
Purdue 3 83 585 4 195.0
Michigan 3 109 563 6 187.7
Minnesota 3 136 545 5 181.7
Iowa 3 134 521 7 173.7
Rutgers 3 110 437 4 145.7
Northwestern 3 110 351 7 117.0
Michigan St. 2 69 228 2 114.0

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Michigan St. 2 54 69 3 34.5
Iowa 3 82 126 0 42.0
Minnesota 3 75 216 0 72.0
Nebraska 2 69 187 3 93.5
Maryland 3 116 322 4 107.3
Michigan 3 118 365 2 121.7
Northwestern 3 100 389 2 129.7
Wisconsin 3 92 392 2 130.7
Penn St. 3 126 445 3 148.3
Illinois 3 108 464 2 154.7
Ohio St. 3 106 468 5 156.0
Purdue 3 119 468 6 156.0
Indiana 3 117 562 4 187.3
Rutgers 3 119 694 6 231.3

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 3 105 79 1 1,044 12 348.0
Purdue 3 125 83 4 977 5 325.7
Northwestern 3 151 91 4 922 3 307.3
Michigan St. 2 72 50 2 601 3 300.5
Penn St. 3 91 49 1 754 7 251.3
Iowa 3 84 54 3 647 3 215.7
Michigan 3 72 51 2 629 7 209.7
Nebraska 2 56 38 3 413 3 206.5
Indiana 3 91 68 2 604 6 201.3
Wisconsin 3 72 44 2 598 4 199.3
Minnesota 3 86 47 1 579 5 193.0
Illinois 3 78 47 0 496 2 165.3
Maryland 3 71 37 2 448 3 149.3
Rutgers 3 91 45 8 394 1 131.3

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Ohio St. 3 3 4 7 1 1 2 5 1.67
Illinois 3 1 6 7 2 0 2 5 1.67
Minnesota 3 2 4 6 3 1 4 2 .67
Maryland 3 1 4 5 1 2 3 2 .67
Iowa 3 3 2 5 0 3 3 2 .67
Indiana 3 3 2 5 1 2 3 2 .67
Wisconsin 3 2 3 5 2 2 4 1 .33
Penn St. 3 2 2 4 2 1 3 1 .33
Michigan 3 0 3 3 1 2 3 0 .00
Michigan St. 2 0 3 3 1 2 3 0 .00
Northwestern 3 1 3 4 1 4 5 -1 -0.33
Purdue 3 0 2 2 2 4 6 -4 -1.33
Nebraska 2 1 1 2 3 3 6 -4 -2.00
Rutgers 3 2 1 3 4 8 12 -9 -3.00