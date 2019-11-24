G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 11 261 1,685 18 153.2
Dobbins,Ohio St. 11 219 1,446 15 131.5
Smith,Minnesota 11 201 1,063 8 96.6
Collins,Michigan St. 11 186 851 5 77.4
Scott III,Indiana 11 178 845 10 76.8
Teague,Ohio St. 11 116 751 4 68.3
Leake,Maryland 11 92 716 8 65.1

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Fields,Ohio St. 11 252 175 1 2,352 33 190.3
Morgan,Minnesota 11 252 171 5 2,679 26 187.2
Coan,Wisconsin 11 249 181 4 2,029 15 157.8
Ramsey,Indiana 9 227 161 4 1,890 10 151.9
Clifford,Penn St. 11 299 178 6 2,521 22 150.6
Patterson,Michigan 11 301 179 5 2,523 21 149.6
Martinez,Nebraska 9 233 139 8 1,906 10 135.7
Stanley,Iowa 11 348 208 6 2,639 14 133.3
Peters,Illinois 10 238 130 7 1,611 17 129.2
Plummer,Purdue 9 241 144 8 1,603 11 124.0
Lewerke,Michigan St. 11 358 204 10 2,417 16 122.9
Jackson,Maryland 9 180 87 5 1,133 11 115.8

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Bell,Purdue 11 77 899 7.0
Philyor,Indiana 10 61 863 6.1
Johnson,Minnesota 11 66 1,025 6.0
White,Michigan St. 11 54 741 4.9
Hopkins,Purdue 11 53 688 4.8
Bateman,Minnesota 11 51 1,023 4.6
Hamler,Penn St. 11 49 836 4.5
Robinson,Nebraska 9 40 453 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,Minnesota 11 66 1,025 93.2
Bateman,Minnesota 11 51 1,023 93.0
Philyor,Indiana 10 61 863 86.3
Bell,Purdue 11 77 899 81.7
Spielman,Nebraska 11 46 864 78.5
Hamler,Penn St. 11 49 836 76.0
White,Michigan St. 11 54 741 67.4
Collins,Michigan 10 31 649 64.9
Hopkins,Purdue 11 53 688 62.5
Smith-Mar,Iowa 11 41 654 59.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Winfield,Minnesota 11 7 111 1 .6
Brown,Illinois 9 3 84 1 .3
Hill,Michigan 10 3 25 0 .3
Ojemudia,Iowa 10 3 12 0 .3
Burrell,Wisconsin 11 3 14 0 .3
Gallagher,Northwestern 11 3 40 0 .3
Harding,Illinois 11 3 94 2 .3
Jackson,Nebraska 11 3 12 0 .3
Mackey,Purdue 11 3 55 0 .3
Okudah,Ohio St. 11 3 0 0 .3
Thomas,Michigan 11 3 6 0 .3
Trice,Purdue 11 3 49 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Dunn,Wisconsin 11 20 180 9.0
Peoples-J,Michigan 9 22 173 7.9
Lees,Northwestern 11 15 97 6.5
Hamler,Penn St. 11 22 102 4.6
Philyor,Indiana 10 13 53 4.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Cruicksha,Wisconsin 11 15 426 28.4
Leake,Maryland 11 29 784 27.0
Brown,Illinois 11 19 506 26.6
Jackson,Michigan 11 17 443 26.1
Robinson,Nebraska 9 11 236 21.5
Young,Rutgers 11 26 550 21.2
Hamler,Penn St. 11 20 411 20.6
Ellis,Indiana 11 25 489 19.6
Anthrop,Purdue 11 14 228 16.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Hart,Michigan 11 45 44.8
Hayes,Illinois 11 68 44.6
Korsak,Rutgers 11 71 43.7
Hartbarge,Michigan St. 11 57 42.9
Sleep-Dal,Iowa 11 47 42.3
Whitehead,Indiana 11 44 41.9
Gillikin,Penn St. 11 55 41.5
Armstrong,Nebraska 11 49 41.3
Lotti,Wisconsin 9 37 40.2
Spangler,Maryland 11 41 38.9
Kubiuk,Northwestern 11 42 38.3

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Duncan,Iowa 11 27 32 .844 2.45
Coghlin,Michigan St. 10 16 24 .667 1.60
Justus,Indiana 11 14 14 1.000 1.27
Dellinger,Purdue 11 11 13 .846 1.00
Larsh,Wisconsin 11 10 15 .667 .91
McCourt,Illinois 11 10 15 .667 .91
Pinegar,Penn St. 11 10 11 .909 .91
Davidovic,Rutgers 11 9 12 .750 .82
Kuhbander,Northwestern 11 9 12 .750 .82
Haubeil,Ohio St. 11 8 10 .800 .73

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 11 1,685 162 0 0 0 281 1,847 167.91
Dobbins,Ohio St. 11 1,446 151 0 0 0 234 1,597 145.18
Leake,Maryland 11 716 55 0 784 0 130 1,555 141.36
Hamler,Penn St. 11 23 836 102 411 0 99 1,372 124.73
Robinson,Nebraska 9 326 453 0 236 0 136 1,015 112.78
Smith,Minnesota 11 1,063 62 0 97 0 211 1,222 111.09
Brown,Illinois 11 528 65 0 506 0 124 1,099 99.91

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Martinez,Nebraska 9 356 2,488 276.4
Clifford,Penn St. 11 402 2,895 263.2
Fields,Ohio St. 11 357 2,797 254.3
Lewerke,Michigan St. 11 450 2,708 246.2
Stanley,Iowa 11 412 2,641 240.1
Morgan,Minnesota 11 305 2,640 240.0
Patterson,Michigan 11 373 2,589 235.4
Ramsey,Indiana 9 288 2,046 227.3
Plummer,Purdue 9 303 1,659 184.3
Coan,Wisconsin 11 292 1,996 181.5
Peters,Illinois 10 304 1,756 175.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Taylor,Wisconsin 11 0 0 0 132 12.0
Duncan,Iowa 11 22 27 32 103 9.4
Dobbins,Ohio St. 11 0 0 0 102 9.3
Haubeil,Ohio St. 11 71 8 10 95 8.6
Coghlin,Michigan St. 10 27 16 24 75 7.5
Justus,Indiana 11 40 14 14 81 7.4
Larsh,Wisconsin 11 51 10 15 80 7.3
Pinegar,Penn St. 11 48 10 11 77 7.0