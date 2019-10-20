G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 7 157 957 15 136.7
Dobbins,Ohio St. 7 134 947 7 135.3
Smith,Minnesota 7 137 786 6 112.3
Corbin,Illinois 6 84 479 4 79.8
Scott III,Indiana 7 106 553 6 79.0
Teague,Ohio St. 7 73 512 4 73.1
Leake,Maryland 7 59 499 7 71.3
Collins,Michigan St. 7 98 492 3 70.3
Anderson,Northwestern 6 87 405 3 67.5
Charbonne,Michigan 7 94 457 7 65.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Fields,Ohio St. 7 164 116 1 1,492 22 190.2
Morgan,Minnesota 7 152 101 3 1,623 16 186.9
Clifford,Penn St. 7 184 116 2 1,742 16 169.1
Coan,Wisconsin 7 167 127 2 1,383 9 161.0
Martinez,Nebraska 6 146 88 5 1,245 7 140.9
Stanley,Iowa 7 236 147 5 1,771 9 133.7
Peters,Illinois 6 148 83 4 971 12 132.5
Patterson,Michigan 7 202 116 4 1,522 9 131.5
Lewerke,Michigan St. 7 228 131 3 1,596 11 129.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Stewart,Michigan St. 7 46 683 6.6
Philyor,Indiana 7 43 559 6.1
Bell,Purdue 7 39 635 5.6
Johnson,Minnesota 7 39 589 5.6
Smith,Iowa 7 33 407 4.7
Hamler,Penn St. 7 32 563 4.6

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Stewart,Michigan St. 7 46 683 97.6
Bell,Purdue 7 39 635 90.7
Bateman,Minnesota 7 28 605 86.4
Johnson,Minnesota 7 39 589 84.1
Hamler,Penn St. 7 32 563 80.4
Philyor,Indiana 7 43 559 79.9
Spielman,Nebraska 7 24 469 67.0
Demus,Maryland 7 28 466 66.6
Bell,Michigan 7 25 443 63.3
Smith-Mar,Iowa 7 27 443 63.3
Collins,Michigan 6 19 358 59.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Winfield,Minnesota 7 4 48 1 .6
Okudah,Ohio St. 7 3 0 0 .4
Hill,Michigan 6 2 20 0 .3
Burrell,Wisconsin 7 2 13 0 .3
Castro-Fi,Penn St. 7 2 8 0 .3
Fuller,Ohio St. 7 2 26 0 .3
Harding,Illinois 7 2 40 1 .3
Hayes,Rutgers 7 2 8 0 .3
Jackson,Nebraska 7 2 12 0 .3
Lee Jr.,Nebraska 7 2 38 1 .3
Mackey,Purdue 7 2 45 0 .3
Ojemudia,Iowa 7 2 11 0 .3
Reid,Penn St. 7 2 61 1 .3
Scott,Michigan St. 7 2 34 0 .3
Taylor-Br,Nebraska 7 2 57 0 .3
Thomas,Michigan 7 2 2 0 .3
Trice,Purdue 7 2 40 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Ragaini,Iowa 7 9 96 10.7
Dunn,Wisconsin 7 20 180 9.0
Spielman,Nebraska 7 11 98 8.9
Lees,Northwestern 6 11 78 7.1
Hamler,Penn St. 7 19 104 5.5
Philyor,Indiana 7 12 56 4.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brown,Illinois 7 14 387 27.6
Leake,Maryland 7 13 346 26.6
Young,Rutgers 7 15 342 22.8
Jackson,Michigan 7 9 188 20.9
Robinson,Nebraska 7 9 188 20.9
Ellis,Indiana 7 21 431 20.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Hartbarge,Michigan St. 7 36 46.5
Hart,Michigan 7 29 46.4
Hayes,Illinois 7 42 45.4
Korsak,Rutgers 7 46 44.6
Whitehead,Indiana 7 28 43.0
Armstrong,Nebraska 7 39 42.4
Sleep-Dal,Iowa 7 29 42.2
Pecorella,Maryland 6 23 41.8
Gillikin,Penn St. 7 36 41.7
Lotti,Wisconsin 6 25 40.0
Herbers,Minnesota 7 26 39.0
Kubiuk,Northwestern 6 40 37.8

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Duncan,Iowa 7 17 19 .895 2.43
Coghlin,Michigan St. 6 11 17 .647 1.83
Justus,Indiana 7 9 9 1.000 1.29
Kuhbander,Northwestern 6 7 9 .778 1.17
Dellinger,Purdue 7 8 10 .800 1.14
Haubeil,Ohio St. 7 6 8 .750 .86
Larsh,Wisconsin 7 6 10 .600 .86
McCourt,Illinois 7 6 9 .667 .86
Davidovic,Rutgers 7 5 8 .625 .71
Moody,Michigan 7 5 7 .714 .71
Pinegar,Penn St. 7 5 6 .833 .71

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 7 957 138 0 0 0 173 1,095 156.43
Dobbins,Ohio St. 7 947 74 0 0 0 144 1,021 145.86
Smith,Minnesota 7 786 58 0 97 0 146 941 134.43
Leake,Maryland 7 499 55 0 346 0 81 900 128.57
Hamler,Penn St. 7 13 563 104 170 0 64 850 121.43
Stewart,Michigan St. 7 -13 683 0 151 0 55 821 117.29
Robinson,Nebraska 7 214 336 0 188 0 85 738 105.43
Brown,Illinois 7 280 42 0 387 0 67 709 101.29
Scott III,Indiana 7 553 146 0 0 0 124 699 99.86

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Clifford,Penn St. 7 254 2,011 287.3
Martinez,Nebraska 6 231 1,586 264.3
Fields,Ohio St. 7 227 1,783 254.7
Stanley,Iowa 7 280 1,749 249.9
Lewerke,Michigan St. 7 281 1,743 249.0
Patterson,Michigan 7 250 1,611 230.1
Morgan,Minnesota 7 186 1,587 226.7
Coan,Wisconsin 7 192 1,365 195.0
Peters,Illinois 6 181 986 164.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Taylor,Wisconsin 7 0 0 0 114 16.3
Duncan,Iowa 7 16 17 19 67 9.6
Haubeil,Ohio St. 7 46 6 8 64 9.1
Coghlin,Michigan St. 6 18 11 17 51 8.5
McFarland,Maryland 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Dobbins,Ohio St. 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Justus,Indiana 7 27 9 9 54 7.7
Larsh,Wisconsin 7 37 6 10 54 7.7
Pinegar,Penn St. 7 37 5 6 52 7.4