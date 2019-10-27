https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-14566020.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bahar,Monmouth
|8
|319
|2,142
|267.8
|Francois,Hampton
|8
|294
|2,017
|252.1
|Williams,Campbell
|7
|252
|1,763
|251.9
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|8
|309
|1,795
|224.4
|Whitlow,Gardner-Webb
|6
|155
|1,129
|188.2
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|David,Kennesaw St.
|8
|0
|0
|0
|84
|10.5
|Bonds,Hampton
|8
|0
|0
|0
|68
|8.5
|Usry,Charleston So.
|6
|11
|12
|15
|47
|7.8
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|8
|44
|6
|8
|61
|7.6
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Gary,Campbell
|6
|23
|7
|8
|44
|7.3
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|8
|28
|8
|10
|51
|6.4
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|Kelsey,Campbell
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
|Lomax,Hampton
|8
|32
|7
|8
|48
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|8
|169
|1,022
|8
|127.8
|McKenzie,Hampton
|8
|137
|757
|7
|94.6
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|8
|152
|705
|8
|88.1
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|8
|107
|603
|3
|75.4
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|7
|34
|506
|4
|72.3
|Rechstein,Kennesaw St.
|8
|57
|573
|5
|71.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Whitlow,Gardner-Webb
|6
|122
|76
|2
|1,115
|9
|160.1
|Williams,Campbell
|7
|161
|98
|5
|1,388
|14
|155.8
|Bahar,Monmouth
|8
|271
|174
|6
|2,042
|16
|142.6
|Francois,Hampton
|8
|248
|149
|8
|1,869
|18
|140.9
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|8
|238
|136
|9
|1,470
|7
|111.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|8
|46
|641
|5.8
|Bonds,Hampton
|8
|43
|620
|5.4
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|8
|38
|340
|4.8
|Brown,Charleston So.
|7
|32
|431
|4.6
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|8
|36
|500
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|8
|46
|641
|80.1
|Bonds,Hampton
|8
|43
|620
|77.5
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|8
|36
|500
|62.5
|Gathings,Gardner-Webb
|8
|24
|494
|61.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Budd,Monmouth
|8
|5
|-4
|0
|.6
|Smalls,Charleston So.
|6
|3
|38
|0
|.5
|Angulo,Hampton
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Mines,Gardner-Webb
|7
|2
|32
|0
|.3
|Haygood,Presbyterian
|8
|2
|26
|0
|.3
|Keene,Gardner-Webb
|8
|2
|21
|0
|.3
|Montgomer,Kennesaw St.
|8
|2
|20
|0
|.3
|Rodgers,Gardner-Webb
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Morales I,Monmouth
|8
|13
|120
|9.2
|Prewitt,Campbell
|6
|10
|68
|6.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|7
|14
|407
|29.1
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|8
|23
|625
|27.2
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|8
|15
|389
|25.9
|Eason ,Hampton
|8
|10
|219
|21.9
|Bell,Hampton
|7
|9
|178
|19.8
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|8
|13
|232
|17.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|8
|45
|43.3
|Pawloski,Gardner-Webb
|8
|47
|42.8
|Dennis,Campbell
|7
|33
|42.7
|Oraha,Hampton
|8
|34
|41.1
|Winn,Presbyterian
|8
|37
|38.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Usry,Charleston So.
|6
|12
|15
|.000
|2.00
|Gary,Campbell
|6
|7
|8
|.000
|1.17
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|8
|8
|10
|.000
|1.00
|Lomax,Hampton
|8
|7
|8
|.000
|.88
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|8
|6
|8
|.000
|.75
|Everett,Gardner-Webb
|7
|4
|4
|.000
|.57
|Maddrey,Presbyterian
|8
|4
|7
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|7
|506
|111
|112
|407
|0
|60
|1,136
|162.29
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|8
|15
|444
|56
|625
|0
|60
|1,140
|142.50
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|8
|1,022
|112
|0
|0
|0
|184
|1,134
|141.75
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|8
|97
|641
|0
|389
|0
|67
|1,127
|140.88
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|8
|705
|176
|6
|0
|0
|174
|887
|110.88
|McKenzie,Hampton
|8
|757
|67
|0
|0
|0
|143
|824
|103.00
View Comments