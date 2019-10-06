https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-14496070.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|225
|1,366
|273.2
|Francois,Hampton
|5
|161
|1,218
|243.6
|Williams,Campbell
|5
|156
|1,156
|231.2
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|5
|170
|953
|190.6
|Thompson,Presbyterian
|4
|158
|726
|181.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Bonds,Hampton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|62
|12.4
|David,Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|25
|5
|7
|40
|8.0
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Gary,Campbell
|4
|14
|4
|5
|26
|6.5
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|5
|10
|7
|8
|30
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|116
|534
|4
|106.8
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|5
|89
|446
|6
|89.2
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|27
|436
|4
|87.2
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|5
|70
|395
|2
|79.0
|McKenzie,Hampton
|5
|70
|369
|2
|73.8
|Harris,Charleston So.
|5
|73
|354
|0
|70.8
|Rechstein,Kennesaw St.
|5
|30
|348
|3
|69.6
|Davis,Campbell
|4
|48
|256
|1
|64.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Williams,Campbell
|5
|99
|62
|3
|963
|10
|171.6
|Francois,Hampton
|5
|131
|81
|6
|1,131
|13
|157.9
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|195
|123
|5
|1,288
|8
|127.0
|Chambers,Charleston So.
|5
|128
|78
|7
|819
|4
|114.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|5
|32
|420
|6.4
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|5
|28
|270
|5.6
|Aldarelli,Monmouth
|4
|21
|160
|5.3
|Bonds,Hampton
|5
|26
|444
|5.2
|Brown,Charleston So.
|5
|25
|335
|5.0
|Greene Jr,Monmouth
|5
|22
|256
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Bonds,Hampton
|5
|26
|444
|88.8
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|5
|32
|420
|84.0
|Brown,Charleston So.
|5
|25
|335
|67.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Budd,Monmouth
|5
|5
|-4
|0
|1.0
|Angulo,Hampton
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.5
|Mines,Gardner-Webb
|4
|2
|32
|0
|.5
|Haygood,Presbyterian
|5
|2
|26
|0
|.4
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Prewitt,Campbell
|4
|5
|34
|6.8
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|5
|6
|27
|4.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|5
|20
|559
|28.0
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|8
|198
|24.8
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|5
|11
|272
|24.7
|Cureton,Presbyterian
|4
|10
|204
|20.4
|Hawkins,Campbell
|5
|8
|136
|17.0
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|5
|9
|152
|16.9
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Pawloski,Gardner-Webb
|5
|31
|43.4
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|5
|31
|43.2
|McCreary,Monmouth
|4
|18
|42.1
|Dennis,Campbell
|5
|23
|42.0
|Oraha,Hampton
|5
|24
|41.3
|Winn,Presbyterian
|5
|27
|38.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|5
|7
|8
|.000
|1.40
|Gary,Campbell
|4
|4
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|7
|.000
|1.00
|Lomax,Hampton
|5
|3
|4
|.000
|.60
|Maddrey,Presbyterian
|5
|3
|5
|.000
|.60
|Everett,Gardner-Webb
|4
|2
|2
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Foster,Kennesaw St.
|5
|436
|88
|36
|198
|0
|43
|758
|151.60
|Moore IV,Monmouth
|5
|36
|420
|0
|272
|0
|47
|728
|145.60
|Harper,Gardner-Webb
|5
|21
|112
|27
|559
|0
|38
|719
|143.80
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|534
|80
|0
|0
|0
|128
|614
|122.80
|Cagle,Gardner-Webb
|5
|446
|76
|0
|0
|0
|100
|522
|104.40
|Bonds,Hampton
|5
|53
|444
|0
|0
|0
|28
|497
|99.40
View Comments