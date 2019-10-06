https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Sky-Team-Leaders-14496072.php
Big Sky Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|99
|19.8
|Weber St.
|5
|0
|101
|20.2
|Montana
|6
|0
|136
|22.7
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|156
|26.0
|Portland St.
|6
|0
|163
|27.2
|Idaho St.
|5
|0
|140
|28.0
|UC Davis
|6
|0
|185
|30.8
|Cal Poly
|5
|0
|175
|35.0
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|1
|221
|36.8
|Northern Colo.
|6
|1
|223
|37.2
|Idaho
|6
|0
|226
|37.7
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|1
|230
|38.3
|Southern Utah
|6
|1
|247
|41.2
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Montana
|6
|474
|2,977
|496.2
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|452
|2,928
|488.0
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|493
|2,846
|474.3
|Sacramento St.
|5
|356
|2,320
|464.0
|Portland St.
|6
|438
|2,740
|456.7
|Montana St.
|6
|431
|2,577
|429.5
|UC Davis
|6
|464
|2,564
|427.3
|Cal Poly
|5
|344
|1,941
|388.2
|Idaho
|6
|435
|2,311
|385.2
|Southern Utah
|6
|452
|2,216
|369.3
|Idaho St.
|5
|339
|1,766
|353.2
|Northern Colo.
|6
|433
|1,890
|315.0
|Weber St.
|5
|312
|1,407
|281.4
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Montana St.
|6
|273
|1,588
|20
|264.7
|Cal Poly
|5
|290
|1,282
|11
|256.4
|Portland St.
|6
|256
|1,185
|14
|197.5
|Idaho
|6
|241
|1,063
|11
|177.2
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|253
|1,025
|13
|170.8
|Montana
|6
|223
|997
|14
|166.2
|Sacramento St.
|5
|156
|801
|11
|160.2
|Weber St.
|5
|163
|661
|9
|132.2
|Idaho St.
|5
|188
|598
|3
|119.6
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|201
|664
|8
|110.7
|Northern Colo.
|6
|235
|595
|4
|99.2
|Southern Utah
|6
|208
|593
|9
|98.8
|UC Davis
|6
|181
|568
|6
|94.7
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Sacramento St.
|5
|176
|484
|5
|96.8
|Portland St.
|6
|187
|600
|4
|100.0
|Montana
|6
|204
|747
|4
|124.5
|Idaho St.
|5
|193
|784
|9
|156.8
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|222
|943
|12
|157.2
|Montana St.
|6
|244
|965
|11
|160.8
|Weber St.
|5
|193
|805
|6
|161.0
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|235
|1,048
|14
|174.7
|UC Davis
|6
|248
|1,110
|9
|185.0
|Northern Colo.
|6
|203
|1,121
|10
|186.8
|Idaho
|6
|237
|1,161
|17
|193.5
|Cal Poly
|5
|180
|990
|12
|198.0
|Southern Utah
|6
|282
|1,300
|21
|216.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|251
|145
|6
|2,264
|19
|377.3
|UC Davis
|6
|283
|184
|9
|1,996
|15
|332.7
|Montana
|6
|251
|166
|4
|1,980
|17
|330.0
|Sacramento St.
|5
|200
|129
|3
|1,519
|16
|303.8
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|240
|135
|5
|1,821
|15
|303.5
|Southern Utah
|6
|244
|158
|4
|1,623
|10
|270.5
|Portland St.
|6
|182
|111
|4
|1,555
|15
|259.2
|Idaho St.
|5
|151
|80
|5
|1,168
|10
|233.6
|Northern Colo.
|6
|198
|115
|4
|1,295
|5
|215.8
|Idaho
|6
|194
|122
|6
|1,248
|8
|208.0
|Montana St.
|6
|158
|87
|2
|989
|8
|164.8
|Weber St.
|5
|149
|89
|3
|746
|5
|149.2
|Cal Poly
|5
|54
|33
|2
|659
|6
|131.8
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Weber St.
|5
|8
|3
|11
|2
|3
|5
|6
|1.20
|Sacramento St.
|5
|5
|6
|11
|4
|3
|7
|4
|.80
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|5
|7
|12
|3
|5
|8
|4
|.67
|Southern Utah
|6
|7
|3
|10
|3
|4
|7
|3
|.50
|Montana
|6
|3
|7
|10
|3
|4
|7
|3
|.50
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|3
|.50
|Portland St.
|6
|4
|4
|8
|3
|4
|7
|1
|.17
|Northern Colo.
|6
|3
|6
|9
|6
|4
|10
|-1
|-0.17
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|4
|4
|8
|3
|6
|9
|-1
|-0.17
|UC Davis
|6
|8
|4
|12
|5
|9
|14
|-2
|-0.33
|Cal Poly
|5
|1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|8
|-2
|-0.40
|Idaho St.
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-3
|-0.60
|Idaho
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|-0.67
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Weber St.
|5
|154
|98
|3
|1,021
|3
|121.86
|Sacramento St.
|5
|195
|110
|6
|1,401
|7
|122.45
|Montana St.
|6
|213
|122
|4
|1,436
|9
|124.10
|Portland St.
|6
|202
|109
|4
|1,455
|15
|135.01
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|241
|143
|7
|1,670
|17
|135.01
|Montana
|6
|244
|153
|7
|1,777
|14
|137.08
|Idaho St.
|5
|158
|94
|2
|1,249
|7
|137.98
|Idaho
|6
|187
|106
|2
|1,415
|12
|139.28
|UC Davis
|6
|200
|125
|4
|1,390
|14
|139.98
|Southern Utah
|6
|158
|99
|3
|1,259
|10
|146.68
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|201
|123
|4
|1,699
|13
|149.56
|Cal Poly
|5
|155
|100
|5
|1,298
|12
|153.96
|Northern Colo.
|6
|221
|144
|6
|1,890
|20
|161.43
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Idaho
|6
|14
|395
|28.21
|Montana
|6
|20
|494
|24.70
|Cal Poly
|5
|13
|304
|23.38
|Sacramento St.
|5
|7
|143
|20.43
|Montana St.
|6
|12
|244
|20.33
|Weber St.
|5
|7
|135
|19.29
|UC Davis
|6
|21
|394
|18.76
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|18
|337
|18.72
|Northern Colo.
|6
|16
|294
|18.38
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|20
|364
|18.20
|Southern Utah
|6
|29
|509
|17.55
|Idaho St.
|5
|6
|105
|17.50
|Portland St.
|6
|11
|188
|17.09
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Montana
|6
|10
|188
|18.80
|Montana St.
|6
|12
|116
|9.67
|Idaho
|6
|9
|85
|9.44
|Weber St.
|5
|10
|93
|9.30
|UC Davis
|6
|10
|87
|8.70
|Portland St.
|6
|5
|41
|8.20
|Southern Utah
|6
|10
|81
|8.10
|Sacramento St.
|5
|9
|65
|7.22
|Northern Colo.
|6
|9
|53
|5.89
|Idaho St.
|5
|12
|64
|5.33
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|10
|47
|4.70
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|8
|19
|2.38
|Cal Poly
|5
|1
|0
|.00
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Weber St.
|5
|50
|32
|41.44
|UC Davis
|6
|119
|26
|41.42
|Montana
|6
|22
|24
|40.83
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|95
|31
|40.06
|Montana St.
|6
|85
|34
|39.76
|Portland St.
|6
|73
|23
|38.13
|Sacramento St.
|5
|72
|25
|36.12
|Southern Utah
|6
|32
|36
|34.72
|Idaho St.
|5
|58
|33
|34.64
|Northern Colo.
|6
|86
|32
|34.31
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|70
|33
|34.30
|Cal Poly
|5
|143
|19
|33.79
|Idaho
|6
|178
|35
|31.46
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Portland St.
|6
|389
|2,055
|342.5
|Weber St.
|5
|347
|1,826
|365.2
|Sacramento St.
|5
|371
|1,885
|377.0
|Montana St.
|6
|457
|2,401
|400.2
|Idaho St.
|5
|351
|2,033
|406.6
|UC Davis
|6
|448
|2,500
|416.7
|Montana
|6
|448
|2,524
|420.7
|Southern Utah
|6
|440
|2,559
|426.5
|Idaho
|6
|424
|2,576
|429.3
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|463
|2,613
|435.5
|Cal Poly
|5
|335
|2,288
|457.6
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|436
|2,747
|457.8
|Northern Colo.
|6
|424
|3,011
|501.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Montana
|6
|6
|246
|41.0
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|202
|40.4
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|11
|232
|38.7
|Portland St.
|6
|6
|228
|38.0
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|210
|35.0
|Eastern Wash.
|6
|2
|207
|34.5
|UC Davis
|6
|6
|164
|27.3
|Cal Poly
|5
|3
|135
|27.0
|Idaho
|6
|6
|158
|26.3
|Weber St.
|5
|8
|124
|24.8
|Southern Utah
|6
|2
|141
|23.5
|Idaho St.
|5
|6
|115
|23.0
|Northern Colo.
|6
|9
|91
|15.2
