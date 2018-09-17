G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Helbig,Southern Utah 3 168 1,024 341.3
Gubrud,Eastern Wash. 3 111 975 325.0
Sneed,Montana 3 170 920 306.7
Maier,UC Davis 3 155 906 302.0
Thomson,Sacramento St. 3 81 702 234.0
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 67 408 204.0
Knipp,Northern Colo. 3 94 588 196.0
Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz. 3 95 540 180.0
Alexander,Portland St. 3 58 494 164.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Gilliam,UC Davis 3 0 0 0 36 12.0
Madison,Idaho St. 2 0 0 0 24 12.0
Taumoepea,Portland St. 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Semenza,Montana 3 11 6 6 27 9.0
Bailey,Montana St. 3 9 6 6 25 8.3
Helbig,Southern Utah 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Protheroe,Cal Poly 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Webster,Eastern Wash. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Alcobenda,Eastern Wash. 3 15 3 3 23 7.7
Tuttle,Weber St. 3 5 6 9 23 7.7
Sheidow,Idaho St. 2 9 2 3 14 7.0
Berz,Southern Utah 3 10 4 5 20 6.7
Medeiros,Sacramento St. 3 13 2 3 19 6.3
Akem,Montana 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Andersen,Montana St. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Cotton,Idaho 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Dotson,Sacramento St. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Flanagan,Idaho St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Logan,Northern Ariz. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Saunders,Idaho 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
Ungerer,Idaho 2 0 0 0 12 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
McPherson,Eastern Wash. 3 54 418 1 139.3
Protheroe,Cal Poly 3 79 345 4 115.0
Madison,Idaho St. 2 38 177 4 88.5
Andersen,Montana St. 3 29 212 3 70.7
Saunders,Idaho 2 35 136 2 68.0
Dotson,Sacramento St. 3 39 203 3 67.7
Flanagan,Idaho St. 2 32 129 2 64.5
Gilliam,UC Davis 3 44 184 5 61.3
Felila,Southern Utah 3 39 182 1 60.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Thomson,Sacramento St. 3 60 38 0 645 4 175.6
Gubrud,Eastern Wash. 3 92 51 3 890 12 173.2
Knipp,Northern Colo. 3 71 46 3 596 4 145.4
Helbig,Southern Utah 3 130 86 1 926 5 137.1
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 50 32 2 392 2 135.1
Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz. 3 71 42 3 488 4 127.0
Petrino,Idaho 2 35 23 2 250 1 123.7
Sneed,Montana 3 127 81 2 755 5 123.6
Maier,UC Davis 3 148 83 2 942 4 115.8

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Doss,UC Davis 3 28 232 9.3
Louie-McG,Montana 3 20 212 6.7
Webster,Eastern Wash. 3 19 434 6.3
Akem,Montana 3 18 202 6.0
Kassis,Montana St. 3 17 233 5.7
Wesley,Northern Colo. 3 17 380 5.7
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 10 237 5.0
Ungerer,Idaho 2 10 139 5.0
Porter,Northern Ariz. 3 14 115 4.7
Gilliam,UC Davis 3 13 127 4.3
Measom,Southern Utah 3 13 148 4.3
Rutledge,Southern Utah 3 13 214 4.3
Eastwood,Montana 3 12 49 4.0
Haywood,Idaho 2 8 105 4.0
Koski,Cal Poly 3 12 243 4.0
Sol,Northern Colo. 3 12 128 4.0
Toure,Montana 3 12 109 4.0

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Webster,Eastern Wash. 3 19 434 144.7
Wesley,Northern Colo. 3 17 380 126.7
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 10 237 118.5
Taumoepea,Portland St. 3 9 326 108.7
Koski,Cal Poly 3 12 243 81.0
Kassis,Montana St. 3 17 233 77.7
Doss,UC Davis 3 28 232 77.3
Ratliff,Sacramento St. 3 9 217 72.3
Butler,Northern Ariz. 3 10 214 71.3
Rutledge,Southern Utah 3 13 214 71.3
Louie-McG,Montana 3 20 212 70.7
Ungerer,Idaho 2 10 139 69.5
Akem,Montana 3 18 202 67.3
Cotton,Idaho 2 6 128 64.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Harriel,Sacramento St. 3 2 20 0 .7
Johnson,Northern Ariz. 3 2 59 0 .7
Nash,Montana 3 2 40 1 .7
Olson,Montana 3 2 51 0 .7
Stice,Weber St. 3 2 58 0 .7
Brown,Idaho St. 2 1 28 1 .5
Lowe,Idaho St. 2 1 34 0 .5
Smith,Idaho St. 2 1 16 0 .5
Anesi,UC Davis 3 1 9 0 .3
Benjamin,Weber St. 3 1 2 0 .3
Criner,Eastern Wash. 3 1 35 0 .3
Dorsey,Northern Ariz. 3 1 10 0 .3
Gunt,Portland St. 3 1 31 0 .3
Howell,Portland St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Inos,Portland St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Konkol,Montana St. 3 1 12 0 .3
Miller,Montana 3 1 25 0 .3
Olave,UC Davis 3 1 0 0 .3
Orr,Northern Ariz. 3 1 0 0 .3
Reza,Cal Poly 3 1 0 0 .3
Thomas,UC Davis 3 1 6 0 .3
Tucker,Eastern Wash. 3 1 0 0 .3
White,UC Davis 3 1 48 1 .3
Worthy,Northern Ariz. 3 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Yancy,Idaho St. 2 3 59 19.7
Louie-McG,Montana 3 12 125 10.4
Eagle,Eastern Wash. 3 5 43 8.6
Thomas,UC Davis 3 8 62 7.8
Stokes,Northern Ariz. 3 5 19 3.8
Jackson,Northern Colo. 3 4 9 2.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Flowers,Montana 3 8 253 31.6
Mortensen,Cal Poly 3 10 286 28.6
Brantley,Idaho 2 3 80 26.7
Modise,UC Davis 3 5 125 25.0
Dorton,Eastern Wash. 3 10 249 24.9
Shaheed,Weber St. 3 4 97 24.3
Kassis,Montana St. 3 7 163 23.3
Stinson,Northern Ariz. 3 7 158 22.6
Yancy,Idaho St. 2 3 64 21.3
Campbell,Cal Poly 3 4 70 17.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Arnson,Northern Ariz. 3 17 47.1
Miller,Southern Utah 3 13 42.6
Williams,Montana 3 19 42.5
Root,Northern Colo. 3 12 41.5
Padmos,Montana St. 3 21 41.2
Niesner,Portland St. 3 22 40.2
Whelan,UC Davis 3 20 40.0
Lloyd,Weber St. 3 22 39.6
Ryan,Idaho St. 2 13 39.6
Sublette,Cal Poly 3 18 38.3
Hoolihan,Sacramento St. 3 15 34.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Bailey,Montana St. 3 6 6 .000 2.00
Semenza,Montana 3 6 6 .000 2.00
Tuttle,Weber St. 3 6 9 .000 2.00
Berz,Southern Utah 3 4 5 .000 1.33
Alcobenda,Eastern Wash. 3 3 3 .000 1.00
O'Rourke,UC Davis 3 3 4 .000 1.00
Roehler,Northern Ariz. 3 3 4 .000 1.00
Sheidow,Idaho St. 2 2 3 .000 1.00
Medeiros,Sacramento St. 3 2 3 .000 .67
Combs,Northern Colo. 3 1 1 .000 .33
Sublette,Cal Poly 3 1 1 .000 .33
Williams,Portland St. 3 1 1 .000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Kassis,Montana St. 3 2 233 75 163 0 28 473 157.67
Webster,Eastern Wash. 3 0 434 0 0 0 19 434 144.67
McPherson,Eastern Wash. 3 418 15 0 0 0 58 433 144.33
Mortensen,Cal Poly 3 124 5 0 286 0 27 415 138.33
Ungerer,Idaho 2 0 139 70 47 0 14 256 128.00
Louie-McG,Montana 3 41 212 125 0 0 35 378 126.00
Wesley,Northern Colo. 3 -2 380 0 0 0 18 378 126.00
Gueller,Idaho St. 2 0 237 0 0 0 10 237 118.50
Stinson,Northern Ariz. 3 98 99 0 158 0 36 355 118.33
Protheroe,Cal Poly 3 345 1 0 0 0 80 346 115.33
Taumoepea,Portland St. 3 0 326 0 0 0 10 326 108.67
Gilliam,UC Davis 3 184 127 0 0 0 57 311 103.67