https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Belmont-87-E-Illinois-55-14950081.php
Belmont 87, E. Illinois 55
Dixon 0-0 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, M.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Matlock 0-0 0-0 3, S.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 17. Totals 0-0 0-0 28.
Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Muszynski 0-0 0-0 25, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 9. Totals 0-0 0-0 34.
Halftime_Belmont 44-32. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 0-0 (), Belmont 0-0 (). Rebounds_E. Illinois 15 (Dixon 7), Belmont 16 (Muszynski 16). Assists_E. Illinois 7 (Johnson 5), Belmont 7 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 0, Belmont 0.
View Comments