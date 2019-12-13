Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 14 — 21 Baltimore 13 8 14 7 — 42

First Quarter

Bal_Ingram 6 run (Tucker kick), 7:49. Drive: 9 plays, 84 yards, 5:40. Key Plays: L.Jackson 19 pass to H.Hurst; L.Jackson 20 run; L.Jackson 15 pass to Snead; Ingram 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

Bal_Boykin 5 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 2:50. Drive: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Ingram 29 run; L.Jackson 25 run. Baltimore 13, N.Y. Jets 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Crowder 4 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:27. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: V.Smith kick return to N.Y. Jets 37; Darnold 12 pass to Crowder; Darnold 41 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 13, N.Y. Jets 7.

Bal_Andrews 1 pass from L.Jackson (Ingram run), 9:43. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: L.Jackson 12 run; Hewitt 43-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Baltimore 21, N.Y. Jets 7.

Third Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 5:09. Drive: 2 plays, 24 yards, 00:11. Baltimore 28, N.Y. Jets 7.

Bal_S.Roberts 33 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :58. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:58. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-8; L.Jackson 36 pass to Andrews on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 12 pass to S.Roberts. Baltimore 35, N.Y. Jets 7.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Bello 14 blocked punt return (kick failed), 12:07. Baltimore 35, N.Y. Jets 13.

Bal_Ingram 10 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:58. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: L.Jackson 21 pass to S.Roberts on 3rd-and-13; L.Jackson 16 run. Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 13.

NYJ_Crowder 18 pass from Darnold (R.Anderson pass from Darnold), 7:35. Drive: 4 plays, 64 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: V.Smith kick return to N.Y. Jets 36; Darnold 41 pass to R.Anderson. Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21.

A_70,545.

NYJ Bal FIRST DOWNS 13 23 Rushing 4 10 Passing 9 11 Penalty 0 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 2-8 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 310 430 Total Plays 57 59 Avg Gain 5.4 7.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 103 218 Rushes 24 34 Avg per rush 4.3 6.4 NET YARDS PASSING 207 212 Sacked-Yds lost 1-11 1-0 Gross-Yds passing 218 212 Completed-Att. 18-32 15-24 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.3 8.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 7-4-0 PUNTS-Avg. 4-51.0 5-36.2 Punts blocked 0 1 FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 227 25 Punt Returns 3-48 1-8 Kickoff Returns 7-179 1-5 Interceptions 0-0 1-12 PENALTIES-Yds 8-94 6-35 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:22 31:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bell 21-87, Darnold 1-11, Montgomery 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 8-86, Ingram 13-76, Edwards 5-35, Hill 4-15, Griffin 4-6.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-32-1-218. Baltimore, Jackson 15-23-0-212, Griffin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 6-90, R.Anderson 4-66, V.Smith 3-40, Bell 2-1, J.Smith 1-12, Montgomery 1-5, Brown 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 4-52, M.Brown 4-45, Roberts 3-66, H.Hurst 1-19, Snead 1-15, Ingram 1-10, Boykin 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 3-48. Baltimore, D.Thomas 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Montgomery 4-93, V.Smith 3-86. Baltimore, D.Thomas 1-5.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Roberts 7-0-0, Burgess 5-2-0, Hewitt 5-0-0, Maye 5-0-0, Basham 4-0-1, Austin 4-0-0, Canady 3-1-0, Hairston 3-0-0, McLendon 2-2-0, H.Anderson 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Shepherd 1-0-0, Phillips 0-1-0. Baltimore, Smith 5-0-0, Humphrey 4-0-0, Wormley 3-0-0, Peko 2-4-0, Ferguson 2-2-0, Judon 2-1-0, Onwuasor 2-1-0, E.Thomas 2-1-0, Bynes 1-2-0, Fort 1-2-0, Williams 1-2-0, Bowser 1-1-1, Peters 1-1-0, Carr 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Pierce 0-3-0, Levine 0-1-0, Ward 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Baltimore, Clark 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 49.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Terri Valenti.