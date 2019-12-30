Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10

Pittsburgh 0 7 3 0 — 10 Baltimore 6 10 0 12 — 28

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 45, 7:56. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 7:04. Key Plays: D.Thomas kick return to Baltimore 33; McSorley 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Edwards 13 run. Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 22, 2:40. Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Griffin 15 pass to H.Hurst; Edwards 38 run on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_Snell 4 run (Boswell kick), 12:50. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Hodges 11 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-2; Hodges 21 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-7; Snell 19 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 6.

Bal_FG Tucker 42, 1:10. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Griffin 16 run; Watt 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Griffin 20 pass to H.Hurst on 3rd-and-12. Baltimore 9, Pittsburgh 7.

Bal_Hill 8 run (Tucker kick), :21. Drive: 4 plays, 23 yards, 00:24. Key Play: Griffin 10 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 7.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 9:55. Drive: 7 plays, 26 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Snell 15 run; Humphrey 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 47, 13:29. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Heyward 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-9; Griffin 8 run on 3rd-and-4; Hill 13 run. Baltimore 19, Pittsburgh 10.

Bal_Richards 0 fumble return (Tucker kick), 4:36. Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 10.

Bal_safety, 4:21. Drive: 2 plays, -6 yards, 00:15. Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10.

A_70,695.

___

Pit Bal FIRST DOWNS 10 19 Rushing 4 15 Passing 5 3 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 7-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 168 304 Total Plays 50 68 Avg Gain 3.4 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 91 223 Rushes 23 44 Avg per rush 4.0 5.1 NET YARDS PASSING 77 81 Sacked-Yds lost 2-18 3-15 Gross-Yds passing 95 96 Completed-Att. 9-25 11-21 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 2.9 3.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 7-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 5-48.8 3-46.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 56 52 Punt Returns 2-24 2-2 Kickoff Returns 3-32 2-50 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-47 6-35 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 20:33 39:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 18-91, Whyte 3-1, Berry 1-0, Hodges 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Edwards 21-130, Griffin 8-50, Hill 10-39, Levine 1-2, D.Thomas 1-1, McSorley 1-1, Snead 1-0, Moore 1-0.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Hodges 9-25-0-95. Baltimore, Griffin 11-21-1-96.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 4-54, McDonald 2-19, Smith-Schuster 2-6, Samuels 1-16. Baltimore, Snead 3-22, H.Hurst 2-35, M.Brown 2-15, Hill 1-10, Boyle 1-6, Scott 1-6, Edwards 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Johnson 2-24. Baltimore, D.Thomas 2-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Whyte 2-24, Snell 1-8. Baltimore, D.Thomas 1-31, Snead 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Bush 11-1-0, Te.Edmunds 5-2-0, Williams 4-3-0, Watt 4-1-.5, Dupree 4-0-1, Nelson 4-0-0, Hargrave 3-2-0, Heyward 3-1-1, Alualu 3-1-0, Fitzpatrick 3-1-0, Haden 3-0-0, Hilton 2-1-.5, Barron 1-0-0, Buggs 1-0-0, Spillane 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, McCullers 0-2-0. Baltimore, Clark 4-5-0, Carr 3-1-1, Humphrey 3-0-0, Onwuasor 2-3-0, Pierce 2-1-0, Judon 2-0-1, Wormley 1-3-0, Ellis 1-2-0, Fort 1-1-0, Peko 1-1-0, Averett 1-0-0, Board 1-0-0, Ferguson 1-0-0, Levine 1-0-0, Bynes 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Haden 1-0. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Phil McKinnely, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Gary Cavaletto, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Mark Butterworth.