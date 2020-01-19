FG FT Reb
LEHIGH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cohen 34 4-11 3-5 1-4 2 2 11
J.Wilson 33 5-12 4-5 0-6 0 3 16
Taylor 31 3-8 3-4 1-1 1 3 10
M.Wilson 27 3-11 3-4 1-5 1 3 10
Fenton 18 0-2 1-2 0-1 1 2 1
Lynch 17 3-4 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Alamudun 15 0-2 2-2 2-6 0 1 2
Porter 13 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Arion 6 0-0 0-2 0-0 1 0 0
Betlow 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-54 16-24 7-29 6 19 56

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (J.Wilson 2-3, Taylor 1-2, M.Wilson 1-4, Fenton 0-1, Betlow 0-2, Cohen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Cohen 4, Alamudun 2, J.Wilson 2, Fenton, Lynch, M.Wilson).

Steals: 7 (Cohen 2, M.Wilson 2, Fenton, Porter, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BUCKNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Toomer 32 4-8 4-4 0-5 3 2 15
Meeks 30 5-9 0-0 1-10 3 3 11
Sotos 30 3-8 3-4 0-1 1 1 12
Ellis 23 3-6 1-2 0-4 1 3 8
Funk 22 0-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Moore 22 6-7 2-3 0-1 1 3 15
Spear 15 4-5 1-5 2-6 1 2 9
Newman 13 0-2 0-0 2-2 0 2 0
Rice 13 0-1 0-0 0-3 4 1 0
Totals 200 25-49 13-20 5-32 14 18 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Toomer 3-5, Sotos 3-7, Moore 1-1, Ellis 1-3, Meeks 1-3, Funk 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Spear 3, Toomer).

Turnovers: 14 (Funk 3, Meeks 2, Moore 2, Sotos 2, Toomer 2, Ellis, Newman, Spear).

Steals: 6 (Meeks 3, Newman 2, Sotos).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lehigh 23 33 56
Bucknell 38 34 72

A_2,339 (4,000).