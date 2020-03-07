https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-76-DRAKE-66-15113858.php
BRADLEY 76, DRAKE 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robbins
|35
|9-18
|1-1
|5-12
|0
|5
|19
|Jackson
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Murphy
|37
|1-5
|6-10
|0-9
|1
|0
|9
|Penn
|33
|6-10
|3-3
|1-7
|6
|3
|17
|Wilkins
|34
|4-9
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|2
|14
|Sturtz
|25
|0-2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|1
|N.Thomas
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Pilipovic
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|15-22
|7-30
|9
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .426, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Penn 2-3, Wilkins 2-4, A.Murphy 1-4, N.Thomas 0-1, Pilipovic 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Jackson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Murphy 2, Robbins 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Penn 3, Robbins 2, A.Murphy, Jackson, N.Thomas, Sturtz).
Steals: 1 (A.Murphy).
Technical Fouls: Penn, 4:13 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|25
|5-6
|0-1
|1-8
|0
|2
|11
|Bar
|22
|6-9
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|12
|Brown
|36
|7-15
|10-12
|0-2
|4
|1
|25
|Kennell
|30
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|12
|Kingsby
|25
|4-11
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Tahvanainen
|26
|1-4
|3-3
|0-4
|4
|3
|5
|Henry
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Boya
|12
|1-2
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|A.Thomas
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|16-24
|5-28
|10
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Kennell 2-4, Childs 1-1, Brown 1-2, Kingsby 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Childs 3, Bar, Kennell).
Turnovers: 5 (Childs 3, Bar, Tahvanainen).
Steals: 5 (Kennell 3, Brown, Kingsby).
Technical Fouls: Childs, 10:50 first.
|Drake
|35
|31
|—
|66
|Bradley
|44
|32
|—
|76
.
