FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Knight 34 6-16 3-3 1-4 2 2 16
Moore 25 4-6 0-0 1-5 2 1 8
Washington 23 6-13 2-2 0-1 0 0 17
Anigwe 20 1-2 1-1 0-3 0 4 3
Agee 18 1-2 2-2 1-1 0 1 4
Chappell 18 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Ivey 18 1-2 1-2 0-0 1 4 3
Hammonds 16 4-8 0-0 1-3 2 2 9
Lane 15 4-7 1-7 2-4 2 1 9
Dhaliwal 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Simmons 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Smith 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-61 10-17 6-23 9 16 71

Percentages: FG .459, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Washington 3-9, Hammonds 1-4, Knight 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Chappell 0-1, Ivey 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Anigwe 2, Knight, Lane, Moore).

Turnovers: 11 (Knight 3, Agee 2, Chappell 2, Ivey, Lane, Moore, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Agee, Hammonds, Ivey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOISE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 32 6-8 3-4 0-13 4 2 15
Alston 31 9-12 3-4 0-6 3 2 27
Jessup 30 7-14 2-2 1-4 3 3 21
Dennis 29 2-5 0-0 1-3 7 0 5
Hobbs 20 4-7 3-4 0-0 0 1 12
Kigab 19 2-3 2-2 1-3 2 2 6
Dickinson 16 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rice 13 2-5 2-2 1-2 0 1 7
Jorch 8 1-1 1-2 0-2 0 5 3
Huang 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 34-58 16-20 4-33 19 17 99

Percentages: FG .586, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 15-25, .600 (Alston 6-8, Jessup 5-9, Huang 1-1, Dennis 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Rice 1-2, Kigab 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kigab).

Turnovers: 10 (Alston 5, Williams 2, Dennis, Kigab, Rice).

Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Dennis 2, Jessup 2, Kigab).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St. 27 44 71
Boise St. 42 57 99

.