BINGHAMTON 76, UMBC 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BINGHAMTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sarr
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|4
|11
|Tinsley
|39
|4-11
|5-5
|2-7
|1
|4
|16
|Caldwell
|36
|5-15
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|4
|16
|Mills
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|4
|Sessoms
|39
|9-18
|1-1
|0-4
|6
|3
|24
|Hjalmarsson
|18
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Brown
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Petcash
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Willis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|12-13
|7-34
|13
|23
|76
Percentages: FG .403, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Sessoms 5-10, Sarr 3-3, Tinsley 3-6, Caldwell 3-9, Brown 0-1, Mills 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tinsley).
Turnovers: 10 (Tinsley 3, Caldwell 2, Sessoms 2, Hjalmarsson, Mills, Petcash).
Steals: 5 (Sarr 2, Tinsley 2, Caldwell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akin
|20
|1-1
|3-9
|2-6
|0
|1
|5
|Horvath
|38
|8-14
|7-9
|6-19
|2
|0
|23
|Eytle-Rock
|34
|2-12
|1-3
|0-4
|4
|1
|6
|Jackson
|40
|7-19
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|20
|Owens
|34
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|2
|5
|Spasojevic
|16
|4-4
|4-6
|1-1
|1
|1
|12
|Kennedy
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|Council
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|17-29
|13-37
|13
|12
|74
Percentages: FG .417, FT .586.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Jackson 4-8, Kennedy 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-5, Owens 1-5, Council 0-1, Horvath 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Horvath 2, Akin, Jackson).
Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 4, Kennedy 3, Horvath 2, Akin, Owens).
Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Horvath 2, Eytle-Rock, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Binghamton
|34
|42
|—
|76
|UMBC
|36
|38
|—
|74
A_977 (5,000).
