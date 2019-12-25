AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 30 35.6 285-643 .443 104-284 197-232 .849 871 29.0
Collins 6 32.7 44-81 .543 11-24 13-18 .722 112 18.7
Parker 31 26.5 196-387 .506 31-112 53-72 .736 476 15.4
Hunter 30 32.1 141-347 .406 50-149 58-76 .763 390 13.0
Huerter 20 25.0 66-166 .398 36-99 21-26 .808 189 9.5
Reddish 28 25.7 81-250 .324 30-112 45-59 .763 237 8.5
Len 30 17.7 101-184 .549 12-40 35-51 .686 249 8.3
Jones 28 18.0 81-115 .704 2-5 37-53 .698 201 7.2
Bembry 30 22.8 78-167 .467 10-43 20-39 .513 186 6.2
Carter 25 15.8 52-146 .356 29-96 8-13 .615 141 5.6
Crabbe 18 19.2 33-91 .363 17-59 7-9 .778 90 5.0
Turner 16 13.5 24-61 .393 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.8
Fernando 30 11.7 44-88 .500 4-20 19-29 .655 111 3.7
Parsons 4 10.8 5-14 .357 4-12 0-0 .000 14 3.5
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Brown 4 4.0 1-3 .333 1-1 4-4 1.000 7 1.8
Goodwin 2 2.5 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 31 242.4 1246-2788 .447 342-1077 540-712 .758 3374 108.8
OPPONENTS 31 242.4 1335-2790 .478 371-1026 636-814 .781 3677 118.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 16 117 133 4.4 255 8.5 46 0 38 142 2
Collins 11 43 54 9.0 8 1.3 21 0 7 7 12
Parker 52 137 189 6.1 55 1.8 91 0 41 60 15
Hunter 15 105 120 4.0 56 1.9 81 0 19 46 9
Huerter 10 57 67 3.4 67 3.4 44 0 20 31 9
Reddish 18 88 106 3.8 41 1.5 55 1 28 51 11
Len 49 107 156 5.2 33 1.1 68 0 15 31 23
Jones 43 64 107 3.8 19 .7 93 0 11 17 25
Bembry 30 92 122 4.1 68 2.3 57 1 37 41 14
Carter 5 43 48 1.9 24 1.0 43 0 8 14 9
Crabbe 8 35 43 2.4 17 .9 18 0 9 7 3
Turner 7 26 33 2.1 33 2.1 17 0 8 23 8
Fernando 32 60 92 3.1 31 1.0 48 0 7 28 10
Parsons 1 5 6 1.5 2 .5 3 0 4 2 0
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Brown 2 1 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 0 1
Goodwin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 302 999 1301 42.0 722 23.3 705 2 259 526 152
OPPONENTS 354 1095 1449 46.7 763 24.6 652 0 279 513 210