Arizona-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Donovan Solano reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Christian Walker. Donovan Solano to third. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Donovan Solano scores. Evan Longoria singles to center field. Kevin Pillar pops out to second base to Wilmer Flores.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks second. Wilmer Flores singles to right center field. Josh Rojas singles to right center field. Wilmer Flores to third. Nick Ahmed grounds out to third base. Josh Rojas out at second. Wilmer Flores scores. Carson Kelly flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Giants 1.

Diamondbacks sixth. Jarrod Dyson grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Ketel Marte grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Eduardo Escobar reaches on error. Fielding error by Evan Longoria. Christian Walker singles to right center field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Wilmer Flores singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Christian Walker scores. Josh Rojas grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Giants 1.

Giants sixth. Evan Longoria flies out to deep right field to Jarrod Dyson. Kevin Pillar singles to center field. Abiatal Avelino singles to center field. Kevin Pillar scores. Brandon Belt singles to left field. Abiatal Avelino to second. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Brandon Belt to second. Abiatal Avelino out at home. Alex Dickerson pinch-hitting for Fernando Abad. Alex Dickerson walks. Brandon Crawford to second. Brandon Belt to third. Donovan Solano called out on strikes.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2.

Diamondbacks seventh. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Carson Kelly walks. Tim Locastro singles to third base. Jarrod Dyson lines out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Ketel Marte walks. Tim Locastro to second. Carson Kelly to third. Eduardo Escobar singles to center field. Ketel Marte to third. Tim Locastro scores. Carson Kelly scores. Christian Walker flies out to right center field to Kevin Pillar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Giants 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Wilmer Flores flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson. Adam Jones pinch-hitting for Matt Andriese. Adam Jones homers to center field. Nick Ahmed flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson. Carson Kelly singles to center field. Tim Locastro pops out to shallow center field to Donovan Solano.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2.

Giants ninth. Scooter Gennett pinch-hitting for Donovan Solano. Scooter Gennett reaches on third strike. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Stephen Vogt reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Scooter Gennett to second. Fielding error by Ketel Marte. Buster Posey flies out to deep left center field to Jarrod Dyson. Scooter Gennett to third. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jarrod Dyson. Scooter Gennett scores. Kevin Pillar doubles to left field. Stephen Vogt scores. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Shaun Anderson. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Giants 4.