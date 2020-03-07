https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-15113284.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|66
|13
|28
|41
|-17
|51
|3
|0
|5
|141
|.092
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|68
|25
|15
|40
|-4
|20
|5
|0
|1
|167
|.150
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|62
|14
|23
|37
|-7
|10
|2
|0
|2
|179
|.078
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|63
|18
|17
|35
|-3
|14
|3
|2
|1
|143
|.126
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|59
|9
|20
|29
|0
|20
|2
|0
|2
|117
|.077
|F
|28
|Ondrej Kase
|49
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|135
|.052
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|55
|2
|20
|22
|-10
|34
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.018
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|62
|6
|16
|22
|-12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|82
|.073
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|49
|14
|6
|20
|-1
|28
|2
|3
|4
|81
|.173
|F
|21
|Nick Ritchie
|41
|8
|11
|19
|3
|78
|2
|0
|2
|70
|.114
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|68
|8
|9
|17
|4
|14
|0
|2
|1
|62
|.129
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|47
|4
|11
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|46
|2
|12
|14
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.036
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|56
|8
|3
|11
|-5
|32
|0
|1
|0
|99
|.081
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|56
|4
|6
|10
|-2
|92
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.069
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|57
|2
|8
|10
|-13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.034
|F
|74
|Devin Shore
|39
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|44
|4
|5
|9
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|30
|4
|4
|8
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|47
|1
|7
|8
|-7
|35
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|D
|22
|Korbinian Holzer
|46
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|6
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|.286
|F
|43
|Danton Heinen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|26
|Andrew Agozzino
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|21
|David Backes
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|28
|Jani Hakanpaa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|171
|269
|440
|-111
|700
|25
|10
|23
|2038
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|214
|336
|550
|93
|584
|46
|5
|39
|2173
|.098
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|51
|2981
|3.0
|20
|26
|5
|1
|149
|1552
|0.904
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Ryan Miller
|21
|1114
|3.07
|8
|6
|3
|0
|57
|613
|0.907
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4137
|3.03
|28
|32
|8
|1
|206
|2165
|.902
|171
|269
|700
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4137
|2.44
|40
|19
|9
|5
|166
|2033
|.916
|214
|336
|584
View Comments