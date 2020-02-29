Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 62 13 27 40 -16 47 3 0 5 131 .099
F 14 Adam Henrique 64 24 15 39 -2 20 5 0 0 159 .151
F 67 Rickard Rakell 58 13 22 35 -6 10 2 0 1 162 .080
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 59 18 16 34 -3 14 3 2 1 132 .136
D 4 Cam Fowler 59 9 20 29 0 20 2 0 2 117 .077
F 28 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 55 2 20 22 -10 34 1 0 1 109 .018
F 34 Sam Steel 59 5 16 21 -13 20 1 0 1 77 .065
F 38 Derek Grant 49 14 6 20 -1 28 2 3 4 81 .173
F 21 Nick Ritchie 41 8 11 19 3 78 2 0 2 70 .114
F 61 Troy Terry 47 4 11 15 -5 6 0 0 0 73 .055
F 24 Carter Rowney 64 6 8 14 2 12 0 2 1 57 .105
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 42 2 11 13 1 14 0 0 0 50 .040
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
F 49 Max Jones 53 8 3 11 -5 30 0 1 0 94 .085
F 74 Devin Shore 39 4 6 10 -8 8 0 0 1 47 .085
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 52 4 5 9 -3 82 0 0 0 54 .074
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
D 32 Jacob Larsson 53 2 7 9 -10 12 0 0 0 51 .039
D 42 Josh Manson 45 1 7 8 -7 35 0 0 0 60 .017
D 2 Brendan Guhle 26 3 4 7 -3 10 0 0 1 36 .083
D 22 Korbinian Holzer 46 1 3 4 -1 35 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 22 Sonny Milano 2 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 1 2 1.000
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 43 Danton Heinen 2 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 .500
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 .000
F 26 Andrew Agozzino 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 52 Matt Irwin 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 163 258 421 -104 664 25 10 21 1907 .085
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 201 315 516 85 552 42 5 37 2033 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 48 2831 2.99 19 24 5 1 141 1468 0.904 0 0 2
30 Ryan Miller 18 1020 3.06 7 6 3 0 52 557 0.907 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 64 3892 3.02 26 30 8 1 193 2025 .901 163 258 664
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3892 2.47 38 18 8 4 158 1902 .915 201 315 552