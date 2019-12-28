Vegas 0 1 2 3
Anaheim 0 3 1 4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 13 (Karlsson, Smith), 4:55. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (Silfverberg, Fowler), 9:00 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Fowler 8 (Steel, Shore), 10:23 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Comtois 4 (Lundestrom, Larsson), 10:37.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Shore 2 (Rowney), 9:46. 6, Vegas, Schmidt 3 (Stone), 18:08. 7, Vegas, Schmidt 4 (Pacioretty, Stone), 19:54.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-9-12_29. Anaheim 4-9-5_18.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Anaheim 2 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 6-6-3 (18 shots-14 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 12-14-2 (29-26).

A_16,601 (17,174). T_2:21.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Murphy.