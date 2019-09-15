https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14441785.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 15
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5236
|863
|1447
|304
|26
|262
|835
|.276
|Boston
|5279
|831
|1426
|325
|24
|228
|794
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|5217
|886
|1409
|272
|16
|286
|847
|.270
|Minnesota
|5283
|862
|1426
|291
|19
|287
|832
|.270
|Chicago White Sox
|5048
|635
|1295
|236
|17
|160
|607
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|5206
|715
|1328
|274
|29
|198
|679
|.255
|Cleveland
|5027
|709
|1260
|264
|17
|208
|673
|.251
|Oakland
|5124
|795
|1284
|267
|22
|242
|753
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|5102
|725
|1269
|249
|19
|210
|692
|.249
|Texas
|5146
|753
|1276
|279
|23
|205
|712
|.248
|Baltimore
|5108
|655
|1257
|227
|22
|190
|624
|.246
|Kansas City
|5090
|635
|1248
|252
|36
|154
|600
|.245
|Detroit
|5124
|549
|1238
|274
|36
|139
|523
|.242
|Seattle
|5052
|712
|1207
|236
|27
|229
|686
|.239
|Toronto
|5069
|658
|1193
|248
|18
|223
|630
|.235
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|89
|61
|1361.1
|1179
|416
|1483
|3.63
|Cleveland
|87
|63
|1333.2
|1202
|419
|1405
|3.70
|Houston
|98
|53
|1360.2
|1135
|421
|1547
|3.74
|Oakland
|89
|60
|1348.1
|1254
|451
|1175
|4.11
|Minnesota
|91
|58
|1347.0
|1332
|419
|1321
|4.18
|N.Y. Yankees
|98
|53
|1345.0
|1286
|473
|1405
|4.38
|Boston
|79
|70
|1347.1
|1299
|547
|1483
|4.63
|Toronto
|59
|91
|1328.1
|1335
|562
|1214
|4.74
|Texas
|74
|76
|1334.0
|1397
|534
|1258
|4.94
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|83
|1296.0
|1321
|537
|1202
|4.95
|L.A. Angels
|67
|82
|1326.2
|1303
|525
|1297
|5.09
|Seattle
|61
|88
|1318.1
|1394
|465
|1147
|5.15
|Kansas City
|55
|95
|1321.1
|1418
|539
|1146
|5.17
|Detroit
|44
|104
|1319.1
|1414
|503
|1247
|5.27
|Baltimore
|49
|100
|1319.1
|1427
|516
|1140
|5.68
