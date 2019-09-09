https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14423976.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 8
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|4983
|814
|1371
|297
|24
|241
|787
|.275
|Boston
|5080
|813
|1385
|317
|24
|225
|776
|.273
|Minnesota
|5073
|833
|1372
|281
|19
|275
|803
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|4946
|832
|1331
|253
|14
|268
|795
|.269
|Chicago White Sox
|4871
|609
|1245
|228
|16
|152
|581
|.256
|Tampa Bay
|5024
|683
|1276
|265
|27
|191
|648
|.254
|Cleveland
|4825
|679
|1210
|256
|17
|199
|644
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|4939
|715
|1237
|243
|18
|204
|683
|.250
|Oakland
|4897
|744
|1217
|255
|22
|224
|702
|.249
|Texas
|4967
|719
|1231
|270
|23
|198
|680
|.248
|Baltimore
|4899
|625
|1207
|221
|21
|182
|595
|.246
|Kansas City
|4881
|613
|1195
|242
|35
|144
|579
|.245
|Detroit
|4896
|517
|1169
|263
|34
|133
|491
|.239
|Seattle
|4892
|689
|1170
|231
|27
|220
|664
|.239
|Toronto
|4862
|627
|1136
|235
|17
|214
|601
|.234
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|1316.1
|1139
|405
|1438
|3.60
|Houston
|94
|50
|1297.2
|1069
|406
|1468
|3.69
|Cleveland
|83
|61
|1279.2
|1156
|404
|1348
|3.71
|Oakland
|84
|59
|1295.1
|1192
|428
|1133
|4.00
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|1294.0
|1284
|401
|1273
|4.17
|N.Y. Yankees
|94
|50
|1281.2
|1215
|451
|1333
|4.39
|Boston
|76
|67
|1295.1
|1248
|523
|1419
|4.65
|Toronto
|55
|89
|1271.1
|1279
|542
|1167
|4.75
|Texas
|72
|73
|1287.0
|1339
|509
|1220
|4.85
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|80
|1250.1
|1275
|518
|1155
|4.95
|L.A. Angels
|67
|77
|1281.2
|1256
|505
|1263
|5.04
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|1268.1
|1357
|507
|1096
|5.12
|Seattle
|58
|86
|1272.1
|1348
|445
|1102
|5.15
|Detroit
|42
|100
|1262.1
|1350
|477
|1192
|5.20
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|1263.0
|1367
|495
|1091
|5.76
