Through August 23

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 4637 751 1285 295 23 202 715 .277
Houston 4486 708 1229 256 20 218 689 .274
N.Y. Yankees 4471 766 1221 234 13 237 730 .273
Minnesota 4544 746 1231 262 17 248 719 .271
Chicago White Sox 4356 546 1113 197 15 140 521 .256
L.A. Angels 4498 662 1142 225 17 186 632 .254
Tampa Bay 4530 609 1145 236 23 172 577 .253
Cleveland 4321 604 1084 229 15 177 571 .251
Texas 4457 657 1109 246 22 182 621 .249
Oakland 4370 646 1079 224 16 201 604 .247
Baltimore 4419 558 1077 201 21 163 531 .244
Seattle 4395 636 1071 212 25 206 615 .244
Kansas City 4369 543 1059 218 34 128 515 .242
Toronto 4449 587 1053 214 15 200 562 .237
Detroit 4367 461 1034 233 33 120 436 .237

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Tampa Bay 76 54 1184.1 1010 364 1296 3.50
Cleveland 75 54 1145.2 1031 355 1196 3.69
Houston 83 47 1168.2 974 357 1308 3.71
Oakland 74 53 1156.1 1067 392 988 4.02
Minnesota 77 51 1159.0 1145 367 1113 4.19
N.Y. Yankees 84 46 1155.2 1127 399 1190 4.51
Boston 69 61 1174.1 1135 457 1289 4.67
Toronto 52 79 1161.1 1176 491 1063 4.76
Chicago White Sox 59 69 1120.1 1145 452 1024 4.83
Texas 63 67 1156.0 1223 460 1113 5.00
Kansas City 45 84 1134.1 1202 457 988 5.00
L.A. Angels 63 68 1164.2 1155 452 1153 5.05
Seattle 55 74 1140.2 1213 383 983 5.07
Detroit 39 87 1129.0 1195 424 1054 5.11
Baltimore 41 88 1140.1 1242 459 991 5.90