THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 87 60 3.63 147 11 0 43 1335.1 1154 591 538
Cleveland 86 61 3.66 147 14 6 40 1306.2 1174 584 532
Houston 95 52 3.79 147 11 2 39 1324.2 1104 600 558
Oakland 86 60 4.08 146 9 1 38 1321.1 1229 631 599
Minnesota 89 56 4.15 145 9 0 44 1312.0 1295 671 605
N.Y. Yankees 95 51 4.38 146 8 1 49 1299.0 1238 675 632
Boston 76 70 4.68 146 8 1 28 1320.1 1280 740 686
Toronto 57 89 4.70 146 7 1 28 1289.1 1289 729 674
Texas 73 74 4.86 147 9 4 31 1307.0 1361 770 706
Chicago White Sox 64 81 4.96 145 6 6 28 1268.1 1297 759 699
L.A. Angels 67 80 5.06 147 2 0 29 1308.2 1283 782 736
Seattle 60 86 5.12 146 3 3 30 1290.1 1361 829 734
Kansas City 54 92 5.15 146 7 1 35 1285.1 1374 777 735
Detroit 43 100 5.25 143 3 0 28 1271.1 1361 811 741
Baltimore 47 98 5.75 145 5 0 26 1281.0 1386 894 818

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 164 51 411 25 1458 51
Cleveland 185 60 413 16 1374 38
Houston 220 38 414 0 1501 38
Oakland 185 60 436 16 1148 64
Minnesota 178 53 405 9 1287 65
N.Y. Yankees 229 36 458 9 1350 50
Boston 195 69 534 20 1449 74
Toronto 199 60 547 25 1182 64
Texas 208 67 520 9 1239 62
Chicago White Sox 218 49 522 28 1171 63
L.A. Angels 234 75 519 10 1282 93
Seattle 242 46 454 25 1120 64
Kansas City 196 76 513 21 1113 54
Detroit 227 61 479 19 1201 57
Baltimore 280 69 501 9 1107 70