THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 87 59 3.59 146 11 0 43 1327.1 1144 581 530
Cleveland 85 61 3.67 146 14 6 39 1297.2 1167 581 529
Houston 95 51 3.78 146 11 2 39 1315.2 1097 595 553
Oakland 85 60 4.09 145 9 1 37 1312.1 1221 628 596
Minnesota 89 55 4.14 144 9 0 44 1303.0 1286 665 599
N.Y. Yankees 95 51 4.38 146 8 1 49 1299.0 1238 675 632
Boston 76 69 4.65 145 8 1 28 1312.1 1269 732 678
Toronto 56 89 4.74 145 6 1 28 1280.1 1287 729 674
Texas 72 74 4.83 146 9 4 30 1298.0 1349 761 697
Chicago White Sox 64 80 4.94 144 6 6 28 1259.1 1283 751 691
L.A. Angels 67 79 5.07 146 2 0 29 1299.2 1273 778 732
Seattle 59 86 5.13 145 3 3 29 1281.1 1356 826 731
Kansas City 53 92 5.14 145 7 1 34 1276.1 1366 771 729
Detroit 43 100 5.25 143 3 0 28 1271.1 1361 811 741
Baltimore 46 98 5.77 144 5 0 26 1272.0 1380 891 815

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 163 51 408 25 1451 51
Cleveland 183 60 407 16 1364 38
Houston 218 37 411 0 1485 36
Oakland 183 60 433 15 1140 64
Minnesota 176 53 402 9 1279 65
N.Y. Yankees 229 36 458 9 1350 50
Boston 193 69 531 20 1441 73
Toronto 199 60 546 25 1173 64
Texas 206 66 512 9 1233 61
Chicago White Sox 213 49 520 28 1162 63
L.A. Angels 232 75 516 10 1278 93
Seattle 241 45 450 25 1108 63
Kansas City 194 76 511 21 1107 53
Detroit 227 61 479 19 1201 57
Baltimore 279 69 499 9 1099 70