American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|78
|55
|3.65
|133
|12
|5
|36
|1182.2
|1056
|527
|479
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|3.66
|134
|8
|0
|36
|1216.1
|1061
|544
|495
|Houston
|87
|47
|3.68
|134
|9
|1
|36
|1204.2
|999
|534
|493
|Oakland
|76
|56
|4.06
|132
|8
|1
|33
|1200.1
|1117
|568
|541
|Minnesota
|81
|51
|4.14
|132
|8
|0
|39
|1195.0
|1181
|613
|550
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|47
|4.42
|135
|7
|1
|49
|1199.2
|1149
|627
|589
|Boston
|72
|62
|4.66
|134
|8
|1
|26
|1209.1
|1173
|678
|626
|Toronto
|54
|81
|4.73
|135
|6
|1
|26
|1196.1
|1207
|676
|629
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|72
|4.79
|132
|6
|5
|27
|1156.1
|1175
|673
|615
|Texas
|65
|69
|4.91
|134
|8
|4
|27
|1190.0
|1244
|706
|649
|L.A. Angels
|64
|71
|5.05
|135
|2
|0
|28
|1198.2
|1186
|712
|673
|Seattle
|56
|78
|5.07
|134
|3
|3
|28
|1185.2
|1256
|756
|668
|Kansas City
|47
|87
|5.08
|134
|6
|1
|29
|1179.1
|1252
|706
|666
|Detroit
|39
|91
|5.14
|130
|3
|0
|26
|1163.0
|1233
|732
|664
|Baltimore
|44
|89
|5.81
|133
|5
|0
|25
|1175.1
|1275
|831
|759
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|166
|56
|366
|15
|1241
|35
|Tampa Bay
|151
|45
|377
|25
|1324
|51
|Houston
|196
|36
|375
|0
|1348
|35
|Oakland
|158
|55
|403
|15
|1023
|61
|Minnesota
|162
|50
|373
|7
|1158
|50
|N.Y. Yankees
|215
|32
|416
|7
|1244
|46
|Boston
|176
|64
|473
|17
|1328
|69
|Toronto
|190
|52
|507
|24
|1095
|62
|Chicago White Sox
|193
|47
|462
|26
|1061
|53
|Texas
|190
|60
|470
|9
|1144
|60
|L.A. Angels
|214
|62
|471
|7
|1190
|89
|Seattle
|228
|38
|404
|23
|1023
|59
|Kansas City
|182
|70
|480
|21
|1029
|49
|Detroit
|205
|54
|440
|19
|1086
|50
|Baltimore
|263
|58
|465
|8
|1022
|69
