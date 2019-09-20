THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Houston .276 .494 .353 153 5298 870 1460 2619 304 27 267 842
N.Y. Yankees .270 .493 .341 154 5315 905 1433 2618 277 16 292 866
Minnesota .270 .494 .338 153 5422 885 1464 2681 300 19 293 855
Boston .269 .468 .340 152 5403 845 1456 2529 330 25 231 807
Chicago White Sox .258 .408 .311 152 5205 659 1342 2124 241 17 169 631
Tampa Bay .255 .432 .326 153 5315 732 1354 2296 278 29 202 696
Cleveland .252 .435 .326 153 5132 725 1293 2232 273 18 210 689
L.A. Angels .249 .426 .326 153 5233 735 1301 2227 252 19 212 701
Oakland .249 .451 .327 153 5258 809 1310 2370 276 23 246 767
Baltimore .247 .413 .309 153 5255 676 1298 2172 238 24 196 645
Texas .247 .428 .318 153 5240 757 1294 2242 281 23 207 714
Kansas City .245 .398 .307 154 5227 647 1279 2080 259 37 156 612
Seattle .241 .433 .320 153 5201 739 1252 2253 242 27 235 712
Detroit .240 .389 .295 152 5248 557 1262 2041 278 39 141 531
Toronto .237 .427 .305 153 5183 685 1230 2212 254 19 230 656

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Houston 10 56 59 607 17 1104 61 27 138 2346 1 68 91 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 31 46 548 18 1348 54 21 107 2144 1 95 130 0
Minnesota 10 39 79 498 19 1272 26 21 98 2199 0 106 126 2
Boston 20 41 45 557 35 1278 63 27 122 2321 1 86 110 0
Chicago White Sox 35 32 62 357 12 1458 61 26 109 2149 2 114 159 1
Tampa Bay 8 34 70 512 20 1387 92 32 111 2303 0 85 126 0
Cleveland 38 45 49 534 29 1247 99 35 104 2136 5 81 105 0
L.A. Angels 4 40 63 561 28 1185 62 20 137 2248 0 91 110 0
Oakland 6 35 84 537 17 1259 46 21 132 2165 1 80 115 0
Baltimore 20 37 65 424 8 1351 77 27 104 2124 0 103 145 0
Texas 17 40 61 501 17 1504 116 36 90 2134 1 98 133 0
Kansas City 23 37 53 434 17 1323 110 39 110 2120 1 71 150 0
Seattle 14 37 56 569 7 1501 112 45 79 2167 2 127 137 0
Detroit 9 41 47 379 14 1513 54 19 100 2182 0 102 121 0
Toronto 14 26 35 483 8 1417 45 19 101 2057 0 93 132 0