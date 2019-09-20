https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14455491.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.276
|.494
|.353
|153
|5298
|870
|1460
|2619
|304
|27
|267
|842
|N.Y. Yankees
|.270
|.493
|.341
|154
|5315
|905
|1433
|2618
|277
|16
|292
|866
|Minnesota
|.270
|.494
|.338
|153
|5422
|885
|1464
|2681
|300
|19
|293
|855
|Boston
|.269
|.468
|.340
|152
|5403
|845
|1456
|2529
|330
|25
|231
|807
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.408
|.311
|152
|5205
|659
|1342
|2124
|241
|17
|169
|631
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.432
|.326
|153
|5315
|732
|1354
|2296
|278
|29
|202
|696
|Cleveland
|.252
|.435
|.326
|153
|5132
|725
|1293
|2232
|273
|18
|210
|689
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.426
|.326
|153
|5233
|735
|1301
|2227
|252
|19
|212
|701
|Oakland
|.249
|.451
|.327
|153
|5258
|809
|1310
|2370
|276
|23
|246
|767
|Baltimore
|.247
|.413
|.309
|153
|5255
|676
|1298
|2172
|238
|24
|196
|645
|Texas
|.247
|.428
|.318
|153
|5240
|757
|1294
|2242
|281
|23
|207
|714
|Kansas City
|.245
|.398
|.307
|154
|5227
|647
|1279
|2080
|259
|37
|156
|612
|Seattle
|.241
|.433
|.320
|153
|5201
|739
|1252
|2253
|242
|27
|235
|712
|Detroit
|.240
|.389
|.295
|152
|5248
|557
|1262
|2041
|278
|39
|141
|531
|Toronto
|.237
|.427
|.305
|153
|5183
|685
|1230
|2212
|254
|19
|230
|656
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|56
|59
|607
|17
|1104
|61
|27
|138
|2346
|1
|68
|91
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|31
|46
|548
|18
|1348
|54
|21
|107
|2144
|1
|95
|130
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|39
|79
|498
|19
|1272
|26
|21
|98
|2199
|0
|106
|126
|2
|Boston
|20
|41
|45
|557
|35
|1278
|63
|27
|122
|2321
|1
|86
|110
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|32
|62
|357
|12
|1458
|61
|26
|109
|2149
|2
|114
|159
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|34
|70
|512
|20
|1387
|92
|32
|111
|2303
|0
|85
|126
|0
|Cleveland
|38
|45
|49
|534
|29
|1247
|99
|35
|104
|2136
|5
|81
|105
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|40
|63
|561
|28
|1185
|62
|20
|137
|2248
|0
|91
|110
|0
|Oakland
|6
|35
|84
|537
|17
|1259
|46
|21
|132
|2165
|1
|80
|115
|0
|Baltimore
|20
|37
|65
|424
|8
|1351
|77
|27
|104
|2124
|0
|103
|145
|0
|Texas
|17
|40
|61
|501
|17
|1504
|116
|36
|90
|2134
|1
|98
|133
|0
|Kansas City
|23
|37
|53
|434
|17
|1323
|110
|39
|110
|2120
|1
|71
|150
|0
|Seattle
|14
|37
|56
|569
|7
|1501
|112
|45
|79
|2167
|2
|127
|137
|0
|Detroit
|9
|41
|47
|379
|14
|1513
|54
|19
|100
|2182
|0
|102
|121
|0
|Toronto
|14
|26
|35
|483
|8
|1417
|45
|19
|101
|2057
|0
|93
|132
|0
