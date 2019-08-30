THROUGH AUGUST 29

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .277 .482 .347 134 4777 774 1321 2304 302 24 211 737
Houston .275 .490 .352 135 4660 755 1283 2285 271 22 229 733
N.Y. Yankees .272 .492 .343 135 4648 791 1265 2285 242 14 250 755
Minnesota .272 .502 .338 133 4720 782 1283 2369 269 17 261 755
Chicago White Sox .255 .400 .308 133 4525 556 1153 1812 206 15 141 530
Tampa Bay .253 .429 .325 135 4704 629 1189 2016 245 24 178 597
L.A. Angels .252 .432 .329 135 4614 671 1161 1994 229 17 190 641
Cleveland .251 .438 .324 134 4490 632 1128 1965 238 16 189 599
Oakland .250 .447 .325 133 4589 689 1145 2051 239 17 211 647
Texas .246 .431 .318 135 4623 669 1138 1991 251 22 186 632
Baltimore .245 .411 .307 133 4552 579 1114 1872 206 21 170 551
Kansas City .243 .396 .307 135 4581 573 1114 1816 229 34 135 542
Seattle .241 .438 .319 135 4579 656 1102 2006 221 25 211 633
Toronto .237 .425 .304 135 4580 602 1085 1948 224 15 203 576
Detroit .236 .384 .292 131 4531 473 1069 1742 241 33 122 447

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 15 37 38 495 32 1121 57 24 108 2084 1 76 96 0
Houston 10 52 52 526 15 963 52 25 120 2044 0 61 80 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 29 40 478 16 1175 47 18 98 1884 1 87 110 0
Minnesota 8 35 71 421 16 1091 26 20 81 1904 0 93 111 2
Chicago White Sox 31 23 54 302 10 1266 58 22 97 1867 2 104 143 1
Tampa Bay 8 24 60 455 18 1246 77 25 95 2058 0 76 110 0
L.A. Angels 3 39 58 495 24 1011 51 18 124 1983 0 83 93 0
Cleveland 34 38 39 462 25 1079 89 31 91 1866 4 73 93 0
Oakland 6 32 71 455 12 1079 39 21 117 1875 1 70 94 0
Texas 16 36 52 451 16 1340 105 33 73 1893 1 87 122 0
Baltimore 18 29 56 369 8 1197 65 26 86 1843 0 92 123 0
Kansas City 19 30 51 381 13 1138 97 34 96 1833 1 61 132 0
Seattle 12 35 49 492 6 1311 95 38 66 1902 2 116 121 0
Toronto 12 20 29 419 7 1228 38 18 90 1822 0 76 115 0
Detroit 5 34 40 332 12 1316 49 17 85 1901 0 93 104 0