American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.276
|.479
|.346
|132
|4703
|757
|1299
|2254
|297
|23
|204
|721
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.350
|132
|4550
|724
|1247
|2217
|262
|21
|222
|704
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.490
|.343
|133
|4572
|777
|1243
|2239
|236
|14
|244
|741
|Minnesota
|.271
|.500
|.337
|130
|4608
|761
|1247
|2306
|266
|17
|253
|734
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.402
|.308
|130
|4420
|548
|1126
|1775
|199
|15
|140
|523
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.428
|.325
|132
|4597
|613
|1161
|1966
|240
|23
|173
|581
|L.A. Angels
|.253
|.434
|.330
|133
|4558
|666
|1153
|1980
|226
|17
|189
|636
|Cleveland
|.250
|.434
|.323
|131
|4389
|616
|1099
|1907
|230
|16
|182
|583
|Oakland
|.249
|.448
|.324
|130
|4486
|674
|1118
|2008
|232
|17
|208
|632
|Texas
|.247
|.434
|.319
|132
|4523
|661
|1119
|1962
|247
|22
|184
|625
|Baltimore
|.245
|.412
|.308
|131
|4487
|573
|1100
|1850
|204
|21
|168
|545
|Kansas City
|.242
|.396
|.306
|132
|4478
|558
|1085
|1773
|224
|34
|132
|528
|Seattle
|.242
|.442
|.320
|132
|4488
|648
|1088
|1985
|217
|25
|210
|627
|Detroit
|.238
|.388
|.294
|128
|4440
|470
|1055
|1722
|238
|33
|121
|444
|Toronto
|.236
|.426
|.303
|133
|4513
|595
|1065
|1922
|221
|15
|202
|570
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|15
|37
|38
|484
|32
|1110
|57
|24
|104
|2053
|1
|76
|94
|0
|Houston
|10
|51
|50
|509
|14
|938
|52
|23
|120
|1986
|0
|61
|79
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|29
|39
|470
|16
|1157
|46
|18
|97
|1849
|1
|86
|108
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|34
|69
|411
|14
|1061
|26
|20
|76
|1852
|0
|91
|106
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|23
|53
|297
|10
|1233
|58
|22
|93
|1813
|2
|103
|138
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|23
|59
|447
|18
|1211
|76
|25
|94
|2012
|0
|71
|107
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|39
|58
|489
|24
|1002
|51
|17
|122
|1969
|0
|81
|93
|0
|Cleveland
|33
|36
|36
|451
|25
|1057
|86
|29
|87
|1827
|4
|72
|90
|0
|Oakland
|5
|31
|67
|446
|12
|1054
|39
|19
|114
|1829
|1
|69
|93
|0
|Texas
|16
|36
|52
|441
|16
|1308
|104
|33
|72
|1851
|1
|85
|120
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|28
|55
|367
|8
|1174
|64
|26
|84
|1823
|0
|91
|121
|0
|Kansas City
|19
|30
|47
|374
|13
|1115
|97
|31
|95
|1787
|1
|59
|129
|0
|Seattle
|11
|34
|47
|479
|6
|1288
|93
|36
|64
|1863
|2
|115
|119
|0
|Detroit
|5
|33
|40
|330
|12
|1283
|49
|16
|82
|1880
|0
|92
|100
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|29
|412
|7
|1215
|38
|18
|88
|1784
|0
|75
|114
|0
