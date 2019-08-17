https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Individual-Batting-14340372.php
American League Individual Batting
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|LeMahieu, NYY
|451
|85
|152
|27
|2
|19
|81
|.337
|Brantley, HOU
|452
|74
|150
|37
|2
|18
|74
|.332
|Devers, BOS
|494
|100
|162
|44
|3
|25
|95
|.328
|Alberto, BAL
|377
|39
|120
|16
|2
|7
|36
|.318
|Martinez, BOS
|453
|77
|140
|27
|2
|28
|73
|.309
|Bogaerts, BOS
|477
|94
|147
|41
|0
|27
|92
|.308
|Gurriel, HOU
|452
|69
|138
|32
|2
|25
|85
|.305
|Merrifield, KC
|515
|83
|156
|33
|9
|14
|62
|.303
|Altuve, HOU
|352
|63
|106
|19
|1
|22
|54
|.301
|Moncada, CHW
|372
|58
|112
|21
|3
|20
|59
|.301
|Lindor, CLE
|433
|70
|130
|29
|2
|20
|52
|.300
|Trout, LAA
|410
|98
|122
|27
|1
|41
|94
|.298
|Springer, HOU
|359
|72
|105
|17
|3
|26
|67
|.292
|Benintendi, BOS
|447
|62
|130
|37
|5
|12
|63
|.291
|Polanco, MIN
|486
|74
|141
|31
|5
|17
|59
|.290
|L.García, CHW
|445
|75
|128
|23
|1
|7
|34
|.288
|C.Santana, CLE
|430
|89
|124
|23
|1
|29
|75
|.288
|Fletcher, LAA
|435
|63
|125
|27
|4
|5
|42
|.287
|Dozier, KC
|374
|59
|107
|22
|7
|22
|66
|.286
|Rosario, MIN
|418
|73
|119
|19
|1
|27
|80
|.285
|Andrus, TEX
|447
|58
|127
|23
|4
|9
|58
|.284
|Laureano, OAK
|380
|67
|108
|26
|0
|21
|58
|.284
|Betts, BOS
|486
|112
|137
|32
|5
|21
|64
|.282
|Torres, NYY
|419
|77
|118
|20
|0
|27
|71
|.282
|Cabrera, DET
|395
|32
|111
|18
|0
|9
|48
|.281
|Meadows, TB
|381
|51
|107
|18
|7
|20
|58
|.281
|A.García, TB
|399
|49
|111
|19
|1
|17
|57
|.278
|Voit, NYY
|349
|60
|97
|16
|1
|19
|54
|.278
|Vázquez, BOS
|368
|51
|102
|18
|1
|18
|52
|.277
|Abreu, CHW
|484
|60
|133
|27
|0
|26
|89
|.275
|Mancini, BAL
|455
|80
|125
|27
|2
|29
|71
|.275
|Bregman, HOU
|419
|92
|115
|24
|2
|29
|79
|.274
|Castellanos, DET
|403
|57
|110
|37
|3
|11
|37
|.273
|Mazara, TEX
|399
|65
|108
|27
|1
|17
|62
|.271
|Semien, OAK
|498
|88
|135
|31
|5
|20
|57
|.271
|Villar, BAL
|476
|80
|129
|27
|4
|15
|54
|.271
|Choo, TEX
|427
|73
|114
|26
|2
|19
|45
|.267
|Galvis, TOR
|450
|55
|120
|24
|1
|18
|54
|.267
|Gonzalez, MIN
|369
|44
|98
|16
|0
|14
|43
|.266
|Pham, TB
|425
|54
|113
|21
|2
|17
|51
|.266
|Reddick, HOU
|400
|44
|106
|14
|2
|10
|37
|.265
|Soler, KC
|441
|69
|115
|25
|0
|35
|87
|.261
|Gordon, KC
|439
|64
|114
|27
|1
|12
|63
|.260
|Chapman, OAK
|448
|79
|116
|29
|3
|29
|69
|.259
|D.Santana, SEA
|437
|63
|113
|20
|1
|21
|69
|.259
|Cron, MIN
|364
|39
|93
|20
|0
|19
|61
|.255
|Kepler, MIN
|451
|82
|115
|27
|0
|33
|80
|.255
|Kipnis, CLE
|377
|41
|96
|21
|1
|12
|56
|.255
|Gardner, NYY
|363
|67
|92
|20
|6
|17
|50
|.253
|Ramírez, CLE
|455
|65
|115
|32
|2
|20
|74
|.253
|Goodrum, DET
|413
|60
|103
|26
|5
|11
|44
|.249
|Grossman, OAK
|329
|43
|82
|19
|1
|6
|33
|.249
|Sánchez, CHW
|365
|43
|91
|12
|4
|2
|29
|.249
|Adames, TB
|408
|52
|101
|19
|1
|15
|37
|.248
|Kiermaier, TB
|360
|49
|89
|16
|7
|12
|46
|.247
|Núñez, BAL
|425
|60
|104
|21
|0
|26
|68
|.245
|Pujols, LAA
|360
|42
|88
|14
|0
|18
|70
|.244
|Grichuk, TOR
|447
|59
|108
|20
|3
|23
|58
|.242
|Smith, SEA
|408
|55
|97
|18
|7
|5
|31
|.238
|Bauers, CLE
|343
|42
|80
|15
|1
|11
|39
|.233
|Calhoun, LAA
|424
|72
|99
|22
|1
|26
|60
|.233
|Davis, OAK
|370
|48
|83
|8
|0
|17
|53
|.224
|Vogelbach, SEA
|369
|62
|82
|15
|0
|27
|68
|.222
|Bradley Jr., BOS
|391
|52
|86
|21
|2
|14
|47
|.220
|Smoak, TOR
|339
|47
|72
|11
|0
|19
|52
|.212
|Odor, TEX
|385
|56
|79
|22
|1
|21
|65
|.205
|Profar, OAK
|361
|45
|74
|17
|1
|15
|51
|.205
View Comments