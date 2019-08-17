Player, Club AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG
LeMahieu, NYY 451 85 152 27 2 19 81 .337
Brantley, HOU 452 74 150 37 2 18 74 .332
Devers, BOS 494 100 162 44 3 25 95 .328
Alberto, BAL 377 39 120 16 2 7 36 .318
Martinez, BOS 453 77 140 27 2 28 73 .309
Bogaerts, BOS 477 94 147 41 0 27 92 .308
Gurriel, HOU 452 69 138 32 2 25 85 .305
Merrifield, KC 515 83 156 33 9 14 62 .303
Altuve, HOU 352 63 106 19 1 22 54 .301
Moncada, CHW 372 58 112 21 3 20 59 .301
Lindor, CLE 433 70 130 29 2 20 52 .300
Trout, LAA 410 98 122 27 1 41 94 .298
Springer, HOU 359 72 105 17 3 26 67 .292
Benintendi, BOS 447 62 130 37 5 12 63 .291
Polanco, MIN 486 74 141 31 5 17 59 .290
L.García, CHW 445 75 128 23 1 7 34 .288
C.Santana, CLE 430 89 124 23 1 29 75 .288
Fletcher, LAA 435 63 125 27 4 5 42 .287
Dozier, KC 374 59 107 22 7 22 66 .286
Rosario, MIN 418 73 119 19 1 27 80 .285
Andrus, TEX 447 58 127 23 4 9 58 .284
Laureano, OAK 380 67 108 26 0 21 58 .284
Betts, BOS 486 112 137 32 5 21 64 .282
Torres, NYY 419 77 118 20 0 27 71 .282
Cabrera, DET 395 32 111 18 0 9 48 .281
Meadows, TB 381 51 107 18 7 20 58 .281
A.García, TB 399 49 111 19 1 17 57 .278
Voit, NYY 349 60 97 16 1 19 54 .278
Vázquez, BOS 368 51 102 18 1 18 52 .277
Abreu, CHW 484 60 133 27 0 26 89 .275
Mancini, BAL 455 80 125 27 2 29 71 .275
Bregman, HOU 419 92 115 24 2 29 79 .274
Castellanos, DET 403 57 110 37 3 11 37 .273
Mazara, TEX 399 65 108 27 1 17 62 .271
Semien, OAK 498 88 135 31 5 20 57 .271
Villar, BAL 476 80 129 27 4 15 54 .271
Choo, TEX 427 73 114 26 2 19 45 .267
Galvis, TOR 450 55 120 24 1 18 54 .267
Gonzalez, MIN 369 44 98 16 0 14 43 .266
Pham, TB 425 54 113 21 2 17 51 .266
Reddick, HOU 400 44 106 14 2 10 37 .265
Soler, KC 441 69 115 25 0 35 87 .261
Gordon, KC 439 64 114 27 1 12 63 .260
Chapman, OAK 448 79 116 29 3 29 69 .259
D.Santana, SEA 437 63 113 20 1 21 69 .259
Cron, MIN 364 39 93 20 0 19 61 .255
Kepler, MIN 451 82 115 27 0 33 80 .255
Kipnis, CLE 377 41 96 21 1 12 56 .255
Gardner, NYY 363 67 92 20 6 17 50 .253
Ramírez, CLE 455 65 115 32 2 20 74 .253
Goodrum, DET 413 60 103 26 5 11 44 .249
Grossman, OAK 329 43 82 19 1 6 33 .249
Sánchez, CHW 365 43 91 12 4 2 29 .249
Adames, TB 408 52 101 19 1 15 37 .248
Kiermaier, TB 360 49 89 16 7 12 46 .247
Núñez, BAL 425 60 104 21 0 26 68 .245
Pujols, LAA 360 42 88 14 0 18 70 .244
Grichuk, TOR 447 59 108 20 3 23 58 .242
Smith, SEA 408 55 97 18 7 5 31 .238
Bauers, CLE 343 42 80 15 1 11 39 .233
Calhoun, LAA 424 72 99 22 1 26 60 .233
Davis, OAK 370 48 83 8 0 17 53 .224
Vogelbach, SEA 369 62 82 15 0 27 68 .222
Bradley Jr., BOS 391 52 86 21 2 14 47 .220
Smoak, TOR 339 47 72 11 0 19 52 .212
Odor, TEX 385 56 79 22 1 21 65 .205
Profar, OAK 361 45 74 17 1 15 51 .205