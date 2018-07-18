American League 8, National League 6

AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brantley lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Trout cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500 Haniger rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Martinez dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 b-Cruz ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 f-Choo ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Bregman ph-3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Judge lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500 Springer cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 1.000 Machado ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Lindor ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Segura ph-ss 2 2 2 3 0 0 1.000 Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Moreland 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .667 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 42 8 13 8 4 13

NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Baez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 h-Gennett ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Goldschmidt dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Molina ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Aguilar ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Yelich lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Harper cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Markakis rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Cain rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Story ss 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Contreras c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500 Realmuto c 0 1 0 0 2 0 .310 Totals 37 6 7 6 5 12

AL 011 000 030 3—8 13 0 NL 001 000 112 1—6 7 1

a-flied out for Goldschmidt in the 5th. b-walked for Martinez in the 6th. c-out on fielder's choice for Ramirez in the 6th. d-flied out for Machado in the 6th. e-popped out for Molina in the 7th. f-singled for Cruz in the 8th. g-homered for Lindor in the 8th. h-homered for Albies in the 9th.

E_Votto. LOB_AL 9, NL 7. 2B_Kemp. HR_Judge, off Scherzer; Trout, off deGrom; Segura, off Hader; Bregman, off Stripling; Springer, off Stripling; Contreras, off Snell; Story, off Morton; Yelich, off Morton; Gennett, off Diaz; Votto, off Happ. RBIs_Trout, Judge, Bregman, Brantley, Springer, Segura 3, Contreras, Votto, Story, Yelich, Gennett 2. SF_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_AL 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Haniger); NL 3 (Crawford, Aguilar 2). RISP_AL 1 for 5; NL 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Judge, Albies.

AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Severino, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Snell, H, 0 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 39 5.40 Jimenez, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Berrios, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Treinen, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Morton 2 2 2 2 1 2 40 9.00 Diaz, W, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 18.00 Happ, S, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 9.00 NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 2 2 1 1 1 4 32 4.50 deGrom 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 9.00 Foltynewicz 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Nola 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00 Hader 1-3 4 3 1 0 1 26 27.00 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Stripling, L, 8-2 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 39 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Hand 1-0. HBP_Morton (Suarez). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:34. A_43,843 (41,313).