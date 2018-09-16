Through the 2018 Evian Championship
Player USOpen LPGA ANA Brit duMaur Title West Evian Total
Patty Berg 1 - - - - 7 7 - 15
Mickey Wright 4 4 - - - 2 3 - 13
Louise Suggs 2 1 - - - 4 4 - 11
Annika Sorenstam 3 3 3 1 - - - - 10
Babe Zaharias 3 - - - - 3 4 - 10
Betsy Rawls 4 2 - - - - 2 - 8
Juli Inkster 2 2 2 - 1 - - - 7
Inbee Park 2 3 1 1 - - - - 7
Karrie Webb 2 1 2 1 1 - - - 7
Pat Bradley 1 1 1 - 3 - - - 6
Betsy King 2 1 3 - - - - - 6
Patty Sheehan 2 3 1 - - - - - 6
Kathy Whitworth - 3 - - - 2 1 - 6
Amy Alcott 1 - 3 - 1 - - - 5
Se Ri Pak 1 3 - 1 - - - - 5
Yani Tseng - 2 1 2 - - - - 5
Donna Caponi 2 2 - - - - - - 4
Laura Davies 1 2 - - 1 - - - 4
Meg Mallon 2 1 - - 1 - - - 4
Hollis Stacy 3 - - - 1 - - - 4
Susie Berning 3 - - - - - - - 3
Beverly Hanson - 1 - - - 1 1 - 3
Sandra Haynie 1 1 - - 1 - - - 3
Betty Jameson 1 - - - - - 2 - 3
Nancy Lopez - 3 - - - - - - 3
Mary Mills 1 2 - - - - - - 3
Jan Stephenson 1 - 1 - 1 - - - 3
June Beebe - - - - - - 2 - 2
Brandie Burton - - - - 2 - - - 2
Jo Anne Carner 2 - - - - - - - 2
In Gee Chun 1 - - - - - - 1 2
Fay Crocker 1 - - - - 1 - - 2
Jane Geddes 1 1 - - - - - - 2
Betty Hicks - - - - - 1 1 - 2
Opal Hill - - - - - - 2 - 2
Ariya Jutanugarn 1 - - 1 - - - - 2
Cristie Kerr 1 1 - - - - - - 2
Dorothy Kirby - - - - - 2 - - 2
Lydia Ko - - 1 - - - - 1 2
Stacy Lewis - - 1 1 - - - - 2
Brittany Lincicome - - 2 - - - - - 2
Sally Little - 1 - - 1 - - - 2
Carol Mann 1 - - - - - 1 - 2
Anna Nordqvist 1 - - - - - 1 2
Lorena Ochoa - - 1 1 - - - 2
Sandra Palmer 1 - - - - 1 - - 2
Sung Hyun Park 1 1 - - - - - - 2
Suzann Pettersen - 1 - - - - - 1 2
So Yeon Ryu 1 - 1 - - - - - 2
Ji-Yai Shin - - - 2 - - - - 2
Marilyn Smith - - - - - 2 - - 2
Sherri Steinhauer - - - 1 1 - - - 2
Kathy Ahern - 1 - - - - - - 1
Helen Alfredsson - - 1 - - - - - 1
Janet Anderson 1 - - - - - - - 1
Donna Andrews - - 1 - - - - - 1
Kathy Baker 1 - - - - - - - 1
Bea Barrett - - - - - - 1 - 1
Nanci Bowen - - 1 - - - - - 1
Jerilyn Britz 1 - - - - - - - 1
Na Yeon Choi 1 - - - - - - - 1
Kathy Cornelius 1 - - - - - - - 1
Paula Creamer 1 - - - - - - - 1
Beth Daniel - 1 - - - - - - 1
Helen Dettweiler - - - - - - 1 - 1
Gloria Ehret - 1 - - - - - - 1
Shirley Englehorn - 1 - - - - - - 1
Shanshan Feng - 1 - - - - - - 1
Mary Lena Faulk - - - - - - 1 - 1
Tammie Green - - - - 1 - - - 1
Marlene Hagge - 1 - - - - - - 1
Georgia Hall - - - 1 - - - - 1
Brooke Henderson - 1 - - - - - - 1
Chako Higuchi - 1 - - - - - - 1
Pat Hurst - - 1 - - - - - 1
Kim Hyo-joo - - - - - - - 1 1
Jeong Jang - - - 1 - - - - 1
Eun-Hee Ji 1 - - - - - - - 1
Chris Johnson - 1 - - - - - - 1
Cathy Johnston - - - - 1 - - - 1
Danielle Kang - 1 - - - - - - 1
Birdie Kim 1 - - - - - - - 1
In-Kyung Kim - - - 1 - - - - 1
Judy Kimball - 1 - - - - - - 1
Peggy Kirk - - - - - 1 - - 1
Catharine Lacoste 1 - - - - - - - 1
Brittany Lang 1 - - - - - - - 1
P.Meunier-Lebouc - - 1 - - - - - 1
Jenny Lidback - - - - 1 - - - 1
Pernilla Lindberg - - 1 - - - - - 1
Murle Lindstrom 1 - - - - - - - 1
Hilary Lunke 1 - - - - - - - 1
Mo Martin - - - 1 - - - - 1
Catriona Matthew - - - 1 - - - - 1
Susie Maxwell - - - - - - 1 - 1
Marian McDougall - - - - - - 1 - 1
Lauri Merten 1 - - - - - - - 1
Lee Mida - - - - - - 1 - 1
Alice Miller - - 1 - - - - - 1
Dottie Mochrie - - 1 - - - - - 1
Martha Nause - - - - 1 - - - 1
Liselotte Neumann 1 - - - - - - - 1
Alison Nicholas 1 - - - - - - - 1
Pat O'Sullivan - - - - 1 - - - 1
Grace Park - - 1 - - - - - 1
Dottie Pepper - - 1 - - - - - 1
Sandra Post - 1 - - - - - - 1
Morgan Pressel - - 1 - - - - - 1
Kelly Robbins - 1 - - - - - - 1
Jody Rosenthal - - - - 1 - - - 1
Nancy Scranton - - - - 1 - - - 1
Sandra Spuzich 1 - - - - - - - 1
Angela Stanford - - - - - - - 1 1
Karen Stupples - - - 1 - - - - 1
Lexi Thompson - - 1 - - - - - 1
Sherri Turner - 1 - - - - - - 1
Colleen Walker - - - - 1 - - - 1
Jane Weiller - - - - - - 1 - 1
Michelle Wie 1 - - - - - - - 1
Sun Young Yoo - - 1 - - - - - 1
Joyce Ziske - - - - - - 1 - 1
Majors

U.S. Open (1946-present)

LPGA Championship (1955-present)

ANA Inspiration (1983-present)

Women's British Open (2001-present)

du Maurier Classic (1979-2000)

Titleholders Championship (1937-72)

Western Open (1930-67)

Evian Championship (2013-present)

NOTE: Years indicate major status. The ANA Inspiration was previously known as the Dinah Shore (1972-82) and the Kraft Nabisco Championship (1983-2014); the du Maurier began in 1973.