Alcorn St. 87, Grambling St. 69
. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
Howard 8-13 4-4 0, Tillery 4-9 0-0 0, Crosby 5-8 6-8 0, Andrews 6-13 2-2 0, Brewton 2-6 2-3 0, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Morris 2-5 2-5 0, Fairley 2-2 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 0-0 (), Alcorn St. 0-0 (Howard 4-7, Andrews 4-9, Tillery 3-7, Morris 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Crosby 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 0 ( ), Alcorn St. 0 (Tillery 8). Assists_Grambling St. 0 ( ), Alcorn St. 0 (Howard 8). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 0, Alcorn St. 0. A_277 (7,000).
