ATP World Tour Race Standings
|Through Jan. 6
|Singles
1. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 250
1. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 250
1. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 250
4. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 180
5. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 175
6. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 173
7. Reilly Opelka, United States, 160
8. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 150
8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 150
10. Bradley Klahn, United States, 132
|Doubles
1. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 250
1. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 250
1. David Goffin, Belgium, and Pierre-Hugues-Herbert, France, 250
4. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 150
4. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 150
4. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 150
7. 6 tied with 90.
