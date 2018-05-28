ATP World Tour Race Standings
Published 11:17 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
|Through May 27
|Singles
1. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3135
2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3110
3. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 3040
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2300
5. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 2010
6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 1785
7. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1440
8. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1380
9. John Isner, United States, 1320
10. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1275
11. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1260
12. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 1135
13. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 1085
14. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 1080
15. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 1025
16. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1005
17. David Goffin, Belgium, 955
18. Borna Coric, Croatia, 830
19. Lucas Pouille, France, 785
20. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 775
21. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 761
22. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 751
22. Milos Raonic, Canada, 750
24. Philipp Kohschreiber, Germany, 700
25. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 695
|Doubles
1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 4550
2. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 4355
3. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 3295
4. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 2300
5. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1640
6. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1350
7. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 1330
8. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 1150
9. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 1090
10. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 1040