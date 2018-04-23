ATP World Tour Race Standings
|Through April 22
|Singles
1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3110
2. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2120
3. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1650
4. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 1360
5. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 1285
6. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1280
7. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1165
8. John Isner, United States, 1085
9. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1070
10. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 945
11. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 925
12. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 905
13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 870
14. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 835
15. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 800
16. Borna Coric, Croatia, 730
17. Lucas Pouille, France, 730
18. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 675
19. Milos Raonic, Canada, 660
20. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 640
21. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 626
22. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 621
23. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 575
24. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 565
25. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 565
|Doubles
1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 4030
2. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 3755
3. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 1755
4. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 1150
5. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1100
6. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1080
7. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 1040
8. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 1000
9. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 880
10. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Edoaurd Roger-Vasselin, France, 810