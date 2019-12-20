https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/APPALACHIAN-ST-81-SOUTH-ALABAMA-71-14920358.php
APPALACHIAN ST. 81, SOUTH ALABAMA 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|38
|2-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Johnson
|37
|7-10
|1-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|16
|Forrest
|36
|10-17
|9-10
|0-4
|6
|2
|32
|K.Lewis
|26
|4-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|9
|Seacat
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Delph
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|J.Lewis
|15
|3-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Bibby
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-57
|14-18
|8-29
|11
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .544, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Forrest 3-8, Johnson 1-2, Delph 1-3, Williams 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Seacat 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 10 (Forrest 3, Delph 2, K.Lewis 2, Williams 2, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Forrest 4, Johnson, K.Lewis, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fox
|38
|8-18
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|24
|Ajayi
|36
|6-10
|3-3
|3-7
|3
|3
|16
|Lott
|33
|3-7
|0-0
|3-5
|3
|4
|6
|Mitchell
|28
|4-9
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|12
|McGee
|27
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|0
|Locure
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Curry
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Coleman
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Ayeni
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|9-10
|8-25
|14
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .439, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Fox 6-12, Locure 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Ajayi 1-1, Coleman 1-1, McGee 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lott).
Turnovers: 12 (Ajayi 3, Lott 3, Fox 2, Locure 2, Coleman, Curry).
Steals: 6 (Fox 3, Coleman, Curry, McGee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Appalachian St.
|37
|44
|—
|81
|South Alabama
|39
|32
|—
|71
A_1,285 (10,041).
View Comments