https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/ALCORN-ST-59-ALABAMA-A-M-58-15004720.php
ALCORN ST. 59, ALABAMA A&M 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|Alford
|34
|4-13
|0-0
|0-8
|5
|2
|8
|Tucker
|34
|5-11
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|13
|Williams
|25
|5-9
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|10
|Wiley
|19
|2-7
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|3
|4
|Miller
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|0
|Johnson
|15
|1-5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Parham
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|5
|2-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Scissum
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-64
|4-5
|7-32
|14
|15
|58
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Tucker 2-4, Hicks 2-6, Miller 0-2, Wiley 0-2, Alford 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Scissum, Tucker).
Turnovers: 11 (Houston 2, Parham 2, Tucker 2, Williams 2, Alford, Johnson, Scissum).
Steals: 9 (Alford 3, Hicks 3, Wiley 2, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|38
|7-12
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|19
|Tillery
|37
|2-8
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|7
|Wilson
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|3-8
|4
|0
|5
|Crosby
|29
|3-13
|4-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|10
|Andrews
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Fairley
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|1
|2
|Brewton
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Carter
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Morris
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Campbell
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|12-13
|11-37
|13
|12
|59
Percentages: FG .362, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Andrews 2-3, Wilson 1-1, Howard 1-2, Tillery 1-5, Brewton 0-1, Crosby 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 4, Fairley 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Howard 3, Crosby 2, Fairley 2, Tillery 2, Andrews, Brewton, Campbell, Carter).
Steals: 7 (Tillery 2, Brewton, Carter, Crosby, Fairley, Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|29
|29
|—
|58
|Alcorn St.
|25
|34
|—
|59
A_388 (7,000).
View Comments