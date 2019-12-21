ALCORN ST. 122, ECCLESIA 71
Cone 9-17 0-0 25, McGee 6-16 0-0 15, Phillips 7-19 3-4 19, Green 2-4 4-4 8, Lynch 2-5 0-0 4, Chira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 7-8 71.
Howard 8-12 2-2 24, Brewton 2-7 0-0 5, Andrews 5-11 4-5 18, Campbell 5-8 0-0 10, Crosby 3-5 0-0 9, Carter 4-11 1-2 9, Fairley 4-5 2-4 10, Morris 5-6 2-2 16, Tillery 6-9 0-0 17, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Alsworth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-79 11-15 122.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 60-33. 3-Point Goals_Ecclesia 12-31 (Cone 7-13, McGee 3-9, Phillips 2-8, Green 0-1), Alcorn St. 23-38 (Howard 6-9, Tillery 5-8, Morris 4-4, Andrews 4-6, Crosby 3-5, Brewton 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Alsworth 0-2). Fouled Out_Chira. Rebounds_Ecclesia 19 (McGee, Green, Lynch 4), Alcorn St. 41 (Fairley 9). Assists_Ecclesia 17 (Cone 6), Alcorn St. 27 (Brewton, Crosby 5). Total Fouls_Ecclesia 13, Alcorn St. 12. A_101 (7,000).