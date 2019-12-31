https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/ALBANY-NY-67-COLUMBIA-66-14940666.php
ALBANY (NY) 67, COLUMBIA 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hutcheson
|35
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|13
|De Sousa
|33
|5-10
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|3
|13
|Clark
|27
|6-13
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|16
|Healy
|23
|3-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Lauderdale
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|0
|French
|16
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|3
|Anderson
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Rizzuto
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Hansen
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Hank
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Doherty
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|4-7
|6-31
|10
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .431, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (De Sousa 3-4, Hutcheson 3-4, Healy 2-5, Rizzuto 2-5, Clark 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Hansen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Clark 5, French 2, Anderson, Hansen, Healy, Hutcheson, Lauderdale).
Steals: 3 (Clark, Hutcheson, Lauderdale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|40
|6-16
|14-16
|0-7
|5
|2
|28
|Nweke
|38
|7-10
|0-0
|8-12
|0
|3
|14
|Bibbs
|35
|6-10
|2-5
|0-4
|0
|3
|17
|Killingsworth
|34
|2-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Brumant
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|2
|2
|Bolster
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Smoyer
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|16-21
|10-39
|7
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .393, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Bibbs 3-6, Smith 2-5, Killingsworth 1-6, Brumant 0-1, Bolster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brumant 3, Nweke).
Turnovers: 11 (Killingsworth 3, Smith 3, Brumant 2, Bolster, Nweke, Smoyer).
Steals: 6 (Killingsworth 2, Smith 2, Bibbs, Nweke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Albany (NY)
|28
|39
|—
|67
|Columbia
|25
|41
|—
|66
A_1,395 (2,500).
View Comments