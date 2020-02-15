https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/ALABAMA-88-NO-25-LSU-82-15059621.php
ALABAMA 88, NO. 25 LSU 82
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|14
|2-5
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|5
|6
|Watford
|29
|8-17
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|5
|18
|Williams
|30
|4-10
|5-6
|2-10
|0
|3
|14
|Mays
|39
|8-13
|4-6
|1-9
|3
|2
|24
|Smart
|40
|6-15
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|16
|Taylor
|21
|0-2
|2-2
|3-4
|2
|3
|2
|Manning
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Hyatt
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|13-17
|10-39
|11
|20
|82
Percentages: FG .433, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Smart 4-6, Mays 4-7, Watford 2-6, Williams 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Days 0-2, Manning 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Manning, Mays, Taylor, Watford).
Turnovers: 11 (Watford 3, Mays 2, Smart 2, Taylor 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 9 (Mays 3, Hyatt 2, Taylor 2, Smart, Watford).
Technical Fouls: Williams, 2:00 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|8
|Jones
|29
|2-5
|2-2
|5-17
|3
|2
|6
|Lewis
|36
|10-18
|3-5
|0-1
|4
|4
|27
|Petty
|34
|2-8
|2-4
|0-5
|4
|1
|8
|Shackelford
|30
|9-18
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|26
|Smith
|17
|2-2
|6-7
|4-6
|1
|2
|10
|Bolden
|16
|0-5
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Forbes
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|Davis
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|19-26
|12-39
|15
|16
|88
Percentages: FG .424, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Shackelford 5-13, Lewis 4-6, Reese 2-5, Petty 2-6, Forbes 0-2, Bolden 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Petty, Reese).
Turnovers: 9 (Bolden 3, Jones 2, Forbes, Lewis, Petty, Shackelford).
Steals: 6 (Lewis 3, Jones, Petty, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LSU
|29
|53
|—
|82
|Alabama
|40
|48
|—
|88
.
