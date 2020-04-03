2020 Pittsburgh Pirates Roster
Catchers
|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Infielders
|14
|Maile, Luke
|R
|R
|02-06-1991
|6-3
|225
|58
|Stallings, Jacob
|R
|R
|12-22-1989
|6-4
|220
Outfielders
|55
|Bell, Josh
|B
|R
|08-14-1992
|6-4
|250
|31
|Craig, Will
|R
|R
|11-16-1994
|6-3
|220
|61
|Cruz, Oneil
|L
|R
|10-04-1998
|6-7
|210
|26
|Frazier, Adam
|L
|R
|12-14-1991
|5-10
|185
|2
|González, Erik
|R
|R
|08-31-1991
|6-3
|205
|13
|Hayes, Ke'Bryan
|R
|R
|01-28-1997
|6-1
|210
|19
|Moran, Colin
|L
|R
|10-01-1992
|6-4
|205
|27
|Newman, Kevin
|R
|R
|08-04-1993
|6-0
|200
|36
|Osuna, José
|R
|R
|12-12-1992
|6-2
|240
|15
|Riddle, JT
|L
|R
|10-12-1991
|6-1
|180
|3
|Tucker, Cole
|B
|R
|07-03-1996
|6-3
|205
Pitchers
|6
|Dyson, Jarrod
|L
|R
|08-15-1984
|5-9
|165
|5
|Heredia, Guillermo
|R
|L
|01-31-1991
|5-10
|195
|44
|Kramer, Kevin
|L
|R
|10-03-1993
|6-0
|195
|51
|Martin, Jason
|L
|R
|09-05-1995
|5-9
|185
|25
|Polanco, Gregory
|L
|L
|09-14-1991
|6-5
|235
|10
|Reynolds, Bryan
|B
|R
|01-27-1995
|6-3
|205
|24
|Archer, Chris
|R
|R
|09-26-1988
|6-2
|195
|43
|Brault, Steven
|L
|L
|04-29-1992
|6-0
|195
|65
|Brubaker, JT
|R
|R
|11-17-1993
|6-3
|185
|57
|Burdi, Nick
|R
|R
|01-19-1993
|6-3
|225
|62
|Cederlind, Blake
|R
|R
|01-04-1996
|6-4
|215
|30
|Crick, Kyle
|L
|R
|11-30-1992
|6-4
|220
|45
|Feliz, Michael
|R
|R
|06-28-1993
|6-4
|240
|32
|Hartlieb, Geoff
|R
|R
|12-09-1993
|6-5
|235
|52
|Holmes, Clay
|R
|R
|03-27-1993
|6-5
|225
|54
|Howard, Sam
|R
|L
|03-05-1993
|6-4
|200
|35
|Kela, Keone
|R
|R
|04-16-1993
|6-1
|220
|23
|Keller, Mitch
|R
|R
|04-04-1996
|6-2
|210
|39
|Kuhl, Chad
|R
|R
|09-10-1992
|6-3
|215
|59
|Musgrove, Joe
|R
|R
|12-04-1992
|6-5
|235
|66
|Neverauskas, Dovydas
|R
|R
|01-14-1993
|6-3
|220
|60
|Ponce, Cody
|R
|R
|04-25-1994
|6-5
|255
|38
|Ríos, Yacksel
|R
|R
|06-27-1993
|6-3
|215
|81
|Rodríguez, Richard
|R
|R
|03-04-1990
|6-4
|218
|37
|Santana, Edgar
|R
|R
|10-16-1991
|6-2
|190
|46
|Stratton, Chris
|R
|R
|08-22-1990
|6-2
|211
|50
|y-Taillon, Jameson
|R
|R
|11-18-1991
|6-5
|230
|34
|Williams, Trevor
|R
|R
|04-25-1992
|6-3
|230
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL