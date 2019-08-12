2020 Baltimore Orioles Schedule
|All Times TBA
March 26 N.Y. Yankees
March 28 N.Y. Yankees
March 29 N.Y. Yankees
March 30 Boston
March 31 Boston
April 1 Boston
April 2 at St. Louis
April 4 at St. Louis
April 5 at St. Louis
April 6 at N.Y. Yankees
April 7 at N.Y. Yankees
April 8 at N.Y. Yankees
April 9 at N.Y. Yankees
April 10 Pittsburgh
April 11 Pittsburgh
April 12 Pittsburgh
April 14 Chicago Cubs
April 15 Chicago Cubs
April 17 at Kansas City
April 18 at Kansas City
April 19 at Kansas City
April 20 at L.A. Angels
April 21 at L.A. Angels
April 22 at L.A. Angels
April 24 Toronto
April 25 Toronto
April 26 Toronto
April 27 Kansas City
April 28 Kansas City
April 29 Kansas City
April 30 Kansas City
May 1 at Chicago White Sox
May 2 at Chicago White Sox
May 3 at Chicago White Sox
May 4 at Toronto
May 5 at Toronto
May 6 at Toronto
May 8 L.A. Angels
May 9 L.A. Angels
May 10 L.A. Angels
May 11 Cleveland
May 12 Cleveland
May 13 Cleveland
May 15 at Tampa Bay
May 16 at Tampa Bay
May 17 at Tampa Bay
May 18 at Minnesota
May 19 at Minnesota
May 20 at Minnesota
May 21 at Toronto
May 22 at Toronto
May 23 at Toronto
May 24 at Toronto
May 25 Chicago White Sox
May 26 Chicago White Sox
May 27 Chicago White Sox
May 28 Chicago White Sox
May 29 Toronto
May 30 Toronto
May 31 Toronto
June 2 at Chicago Cubs
June 3 at Chicago Cubs
June 5 Houston
June 6 Houston
June 7 Houston
June 9 Minnesota
June 10 Minnesota
June 11 Minnesota
June 12 at Tampa Bay
June 13 at Tampa Bay
June 14 at Tampa Bay
June 15 at Cleveland
June 16 at Cleveland
June 17 at Cleveland
June 18 at Cleveland
June 19 Tampa Bay
June 20 Tampa Bay
June 21 Tampa Bay
June 22 at N.Y. Yankees
June 23 at N.Y. Yankees
June 24 at N.Y. Yankees
June 26 Detroit
June 27 Detroit
June 28 Detroit
June 29 N.Y. Yankees
June 30 N.Y. Yankees
July 1 N.Y. Yankees
July 2 at Oakland
July 3 at Oakland
July 4 at Oakland
July 5 at Oakland
July 6 at Seattle
July 7 at Seattle
July 8 at Seattle
July 10 at Boston
July 11 at Boston
July 12 at Boston
July 17 Tampa Bay
July 18 Tampa Bay
July 19 Tampa Bay
July 20 Seattle
July 21 Seattle
July 22 Seattle
July 24 Oakland
July 25 Oakland
July 26 Oakland
July 27 at Boston
July 28 at Boston
July 29 at Boston
July 31 at Toronto
Aug. 1 at Toronto
Aug. 2 at Toronto
Aug. 4 Boston
Aug. 5 Boston
Aug. 6 Boston
Aug. 8 Washington
Aug. 9 Washington
Aug. 11 at Detroit
Aug. 12 at Detroit
Aug. 13 at Detroit
Aug. 14 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 15 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 16 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 17 Texas
Aug. 18 Texas
Aug. 19 Texas
Aug. 20 Boston
Aug. 21 Boston
Aug. 22 Boston
Aug. 23 Boston
Aug. 25 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 26 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 27 at Texas
Aug. 28 at Texas
Aug. 29 at Texas
Aug. 30 at Texas
Aug. 31 at Cincinnati
Sept. 1 at Cincinnati
Sept. 2 at Cincinnati
Sept. 4 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 5 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 6 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 7 N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 8 Toronto
Sept. 9 Toronto
Sept. 9 Toronto
Sept. 10 Toronto
Sept. 11 Milwaukee
Sept. 12 Milwaukee
Sept. 13 Milwaukee
Sept. 15 at Washington
Sept. 16 at Washington
Sept. 17 at Houston
Sept. 18 at Houston
Sept. 19 at Houston
Sept. 20 at Houston
Sept. 21 Tampa Bay
Sept. 22 Tampa Bay
Sept. 23 Tampa Bay
Sept. 24 Tampa Bay
Sept. 25 at Boston
Sept. 26 at Boston
Sept. 27 at Boston