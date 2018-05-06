12th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday May 5, 2018

Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 3/4 1M Str Fin Jockey Odds Justify 126 7 2-1 2-1½ 2-1½ 1-1½ 1-2½ 1-2½ M.Smith 2.90 Good Magic 126 6 4-1½ 5-1 5-hd 2-3 2-3 2-hd J.Ortiz 9.70 Audible 126 5 12-hd 10-hd 12-½ 6-½ 3-4½ 3-1¾ J.Castellano 7.00 Instilled Regard 126 15 17-½ 17-hd 17-hd 9-1½ 5-½ 4-2¾ D.Van Dyke 85.10 My Boy Jack 126 10 19-3½ 19-2 20 16-hd 9-½ 5-1 K.Desormeaux 6.70 Bravazo 126 13 8-hd 11-1 11-1 8-1 4-1 6-¾ L.Contreras 66.90 Hofburg 126 9 16-½ 15-hd 15-1 14-hd 13-1 7-½ I.Ortiz, Jr. 27.00 Lone Sailor 126 8 15-½ 12-hd 10-hd 12-1 6-2½ 8-1¼ J.Graham 24.50 Vino Rosso 126 18 18-2½ 18-6 18-6½ 10-½ 10-hd 9-½ J.Velazquez 14.10 Solomini 126 17 20 20 19-½ 15-hd 12-2 10-2½ F.Prat 62.90 Firenze Fire 126 1 7-½ 6-1 6-2 5-hd 11-hd 11-¾ P.Lopez 59.70 Bolt d'Oro 126 11 3-hd 4-hd 3-hd 3-1½ 8-1 12-nk V.Espinoza 8.90 Flameaway 126 4 6-1 3-hd 4-1 4-½ 7-hd 13-nk J.Lezcano 37.50 Enticed 126 12 11-hd 13-hd 16-hd 13-½ 15-1 14-5 J.Alvarado 50.30 Promises Fulfilled 126 3 1-½ 1-½ 1-hd 7-½ 14-1 15-1¼ C.Lanerie 49.00 Free Drop Billy 126 2 14-3½ 8-½ 8-½ 20 20 16-1¼ R.Albarado 45.40 Noble Indy 126 19 5-hd 7-1 7-½ 11-½ 16-2 17-½ F.Geroux 59.20 Combatant 126 20 13-hd 16-2½ 14-½ 17-hd 18-3 18-6¾ R.Santana, Jr. 70.60 Magnum Moon 126 16 10-½ 14-½ 13-hd 18-hd 17-½ 19-23¾ L.Saez 13.70 Mendelssohn 126 14 9-1½ 9-3 9-1 19-½ 19-hd 20 R.Moore 6.80 Time 22.240 45.770 1:11.010 1:37.350 2:04.200

___

7 (7) Justify 7.80 6.00 4.40 6 (6) Good Magic 9.20 6.60 5 (5) Audible 5.80

___

Pick 6 Jackpot (6-7-10-4-9-7/21) 5 Correct Paid $17,116.80.

$0.5 Pick 5 (7-10-4-9-7/21) 5 Correct Paid $620,827.65.

$0.5 Pick 4 (10-4-9-7/21) 4 Correct Paid $69,885.15.

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $3,274.55

Pick 3 (OAK/FRSTR/DBY-14-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $103.75.

Consolation Pick 3 (OAK/FRSTR/DBY-14-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.00.

Future Wager (POOL 2 EXACTA 24-10) paid $69.80

Future Wager (POOL 2-24) paid $7.00

Future Wager (POOL 3 EXACTA 12-10) paid $245.80

Future Wager (POOL 3-12) paid $14.40

Future Wager (POOL 4 EXACTA 12-8) paid $81.00

Future Wager (POOL 4-12) paid $8.40

Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA 15-4) paid $505.20

Future Wager (SIRE-15) paid $54.80

$1 Superfecta (7-6-5-15) paid $19,618.20

$1 Super High Five (7-6-5-15-10) paid $183,580.20

$0.5 Trifecta (7-6-5) paid $70.70

$1 Daily Double (9-7) paid $44.10

Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY-14-7) paid $16.60

Exacta (7-6) paid $69.60

Future Wager (OAKS/DERBY EXACTA 14-12) paid $35.50

Future Wager (POOL 1 EXACTA 24-10) paid $52.40

Future Wager (POOL 1-24) paid $4.40

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Winner: CH C, 3, by Scat Daddy-Stage Magic

Scratched: Blended Citizen (Also-Eligible).

___

JUSTIFY came away in good order, shadowed PROMISES FULFILLED under rating three deep, moved alongside with five furlongs remaining, spurted

clear leaving the three furlong marker, rebuffed the bid of GOOD MAGIC approaching the stretch, dug in when put to a stern left handed drive leaving the three-sixteenths and was unwavering to the wire.

GOOD MAGIC was in hand between rivals in good position, shifted out and made his run at JUSTIFY nearing the quarter pole, continued a valiant chase to deep stretch, flattened slightly late and just held the place.

AUDIBLE, between foes early, gathered momentum leaving the three-eighths pole while removed from the inside, altered toward the rail midway through the second turn, steadied soon after in traffic, continued toward the rail and found room entering the lane, finished up nicely and just missed nailing GOOD MAGIC for the runner up spot.

INSTILLED REGARD was bumped and forced in at the break, settled off of the inside, commenced a run between horses leaving the half mile marker, continued the progression in traffic, stalled briefly with a quarter to go, weaved his way through and was making up ground.

MY BOY JACK lagged well back off of the inside, was put to pressure leaving the half mile marker, steadied when seeking a seam with seven-sixteenths to run, was bumped and steadied again near the five-sixteenths pole, swung about eight wide leaving the second turn and finished with a flourish once straightened.

BRAVAZO bumped at the start, recovered and raced four to five wide, made a nice run from the half mile marker to midstretch, offered a mild bid but flattened in the final sixteenth.

HOFBURG bumped at the break, settled toward the inside, moved up into the far turn, steadied off heels soon after, steadied again leaving the five-sixteenths, altered out to advance between rivals into upper stretch and churned on to the wire.

LONE SAILOR was brushed and off slowly, angled sharply to the rail, continued along the inside to the stretch, shifted out late and kept on to the wire.

VINO ROSSO lacked speed while four wide and outside rivals leaving the seven furlong pole, remained wide throughout and finished with mild improvement.

SOLOMINI steadied early, was reluctant into stride behind a wall of horses, darted to the inside, lagged well off the pace, saved ground into the stretch, offered a mild run past the three-sixteenths and evened out.

FIRENZE FIRE edged up between runners early, tracked toward the rail into the far turn, angled out to split rivals, gave a hard pursuit to the head of the lane and gave in.

BOLT D'ORO tracked PROMISES FULFILLED three to four wide, came under a ride leaving the far turn while within reach, but failed to

go on once straightened and wilted.

FLAMEAWAY was well placed to the inside of rivals, angled four wide near the quarter pole, stayed on to the

three-sixteenths and faltered.

ENTICED was bumped early, leveled into stride between foes, was brushed into the first turn, jostled nearing three furlong

marker, came five wide into the stretch but lacked a response.

PROMISES FULFILLED grabbed command soon after the start, controlled the tempo toward the inside, was hounded by the winner from the five-eighths to the half, relinquished the lead into the second turn, came up empty into the lane and retreated.

FREE DROP BILLY came away a bit slow, found room along the rail and edged up into the first turn, continued a forward presence to inside the three-eighths pole, but lacked a further response and dropped out.

NOBLE INDY contended five wide under a snug hold, was pecked along after a half, failed to stay on after seven furlongs and gave way readily.

COMBATANT was five wide into the first turn, was kept wide and failed to menace.

MAGNUM MOON came in at the start stacking up three rivals to his inside, was in tight and jostled near the wire the first time, ridden along between rivals, was banged around in traffic when MY BOY JACK jammed through past the five-sixteenths and showed little thereafter.

MENDELSSOHN was bumped and forced in at the start, was banged around in traffic, moved up under a hard ride into the first turn, steadied but was pushed along to remain in contact past the five-eighths to the second turn and stopped, was eased to the wire but walked off.

