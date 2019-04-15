Zion Williamson entering NBA draft after 1 year at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zion Williamson is leaving Duke after one high-flying season to enter the NBA draft.

Widely projected as the top overall pick in the June draft, the AP national player of the year announced his decision Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson captivated all of college basketball with his freakish, once-in-a-generation athleticism, his energy at both ends of the floor and his omnipresent charisma.

The Atlantic Coast Conference player and rookie of the year averaged 22.6 points — tied for the league lead with teammate RJ Barrett — and 8.9 rebounds. Along the way, he became the face of college basketball this season, routinely coming up with at least one highlight-reel play or show-stopping dunk per game.

