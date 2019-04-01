UNC places Hatchell, staff on leave during review of program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave and is reviewing the program.

School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were.

He says the university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct the review and "assess the culture" of the program. He said there was no timetable but added the review will be "thorough and prompt."

Hatchell, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, is the winningest women's basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. She has a career record of 1,023-405 and is 751-325 mark in 33 years at UNC with a national title in 1994.

